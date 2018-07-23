2018 Baja Aragon Rally: Double podium for Sherco TVS Rally Team, Michael Metge finishes on top!

It was another strong win for Sherco TVS Rally team at the 2018 Baja Aragon Rally with a double podium at the gruelling cross-country rally event. Taking top honours was Sherco TVS Racing frontman Michael Metge while his brother Adrien Metge took the third place making it a big win for the team. That aside the team also made history in the race Team TVS’ Aishwarya Pissay who became the first Indian woman to rally a motorcycle in an international event. Aishwarya put on a strong show to finish stage 1 in 77th place but was forced to retire from stage two after a crash.

The 35th edition of the Baja Aragon Rally kicked off in Teruel, Spain on 20 July 2018. The event started with the participant being given a quick warm up on a 12.8 kms stage. Right from the get-go, team Sherco TVS came out of their corner swinging with Michael Metge finished at the top of the standings almost 12 seconds ahead. This was Michael’s maiden rally with the Sherco TVS team and made no haste in showcasing his tremendous form.

Once the even began in full swing Sherco-TVS’ team started showcasing their tremendous form with Michael Metge finishing the day ahead of the pack, close to 12 seconds ahead of Dani Oliveras in second place. Meanwhile team-mate Adrien Metge was off the pace with an ankle injury starting to brew trouble he finished with a commendable fifth place.

On the second stage, the competitor was seen battling it on over a 147 Km SS just outside Teruel, Spain. Michael kept the pace on maintaining his winning streak ahead of Joan Pedero who replaced Oliveras in second place. Meanwhile, Adrian Metge pulled up on the rest of the pack and had secured his third step on the podium.

At the finish line on day 3, Michael Metge was more than a minute ahead of the competition. Adrien Metge managed to move up in the rankings, ahead of M. Sola who finished in fourth place. Commenting on his performance, Michael Metge, Racer, Sherco TVS Factory Rally Team says, “The Baja Aragon is tough and very competitive and I am thrilled to have maintained a consistent performance and finish at the top. This was my first stint with Sherco TVS Factory Rally team and I am grateful to them for the support. The RTR 450 is an amazing race machine which truly complements my riding style. I look forward to pushing my limits on it in the upcoming Rallies.”