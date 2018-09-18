2018 Aprilia SR 150, Vespa range launched: Android, iOS connectivity, GPS, design updates & more

Piaggio India has launched the new 2018 Aprilia SR 150 range along with the new Vespa scooter line up in the country. The newly launched models include the 2018 editions of the Aprilia SR 150, SR 150 Race along with the limited edition SR 150 Carbon. Furthermore, the brand has also launched the new Vespa VXL 150, SXL 150 and Notte 125. Starting with the new Aprilia SR 150 Race edition, the scooter is inspired from the flagship RS-GP bike that has been designed especially for the MotoGP. The scooter gets a white base with red and green body graphics along with a golden brake calliper. The new 2018 Aprilia SR 150 also gets a digital instrument cluster along with a tall windscreen. The Aprilia SR 150 Race now gets a mobile connectivity feature as well to offer more convenience for the rider. The new model has been launched in India at a price of Rs.80,211 (ex-showroom, Pune).

The new 2018 Aprilia SR 150 has been launched in four new colours namely matt black, blue, glossy red and white and gets an adjustable suspension. The new limited-edition Aprilia Carbon SR 150, on the other hand, is inspired by carbon components that you will find on high-performance Aprilia track bikes. The scooter comes in all black theme with carbon graphics and new adjustable suspension. The new SR 150 and Carbon 150 also gets a new digital instrument cluster along with USB provision. While the mobile connectivity feature is standard on the Carbon edition, the same is available as an optional accessory on the new SR 150. The 2018 Aprilia SR 150 Carbon and new SR 150 are now available at the dealerships at respective prices of Rs 73,500 and Rs 70,031 (ex-showroom, Pune).

The Vespa VXL 150 and SXL 150 have also received an update for the year 2018. The scooters now get three additional colour options namely Matt Rosso Dragon, Matt Yellow and Azzuro Provenza. The new Vespas also get mobile connectivity feature to step the convenience factor. While the new 2018 Vespa VXL 150 will be available at a price of Rs 91,140, the new Vespa SXL 150 can be yours for Rs (ex-showroom, Pune). The company has also launched the new all-black Vespa Notte 125 limited edition at a price of Rs 68,829 (ex-showroom Pune).

The recently introduced mobile connectivity features let the customers access accurate GPS information and emergency contact details. Moreover, customers can also locate nearby service centres. The mobile connectivity feature is also equipped with a panic alert feature, wherein riders can reach out to the registered number configured with the current location and seek help in case of an emergency. Through its Find Me feature, a user can identify and locate their scooter in ignition off mode in a busy parking area. There is also a smart connectivity feature, the riders can access the vehicle status, locate petrol pumps and connect with customer care executives. This smart app is compatible with both, iOS & Android.