BS-VI TVS Apache RR 310 to launch on 30 January: Likely to feature smartphone connectivity

BS-VI TVS Apache RR 310 is heading for a launch in the next 10 days and besides the BS-VI upgrade, it will have a lot more to boast of. The 2020 model will come with a new colour option, a new TFT colour screen for the instrument cluster and we're expecting it to feature TVS Motor Company's SmartXonnect as well. Since its launch in 2017, the RR 310 has received substantial updates including the addition of a slip & assist clutch last year.

The BS-VI compliant RR 310 is expected to see a slight drop in power and torque figures. It is currently powered by a 312.2cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine with 34 hp and 27.3 Nm. The RR 310 is already fuel-injected and comes with a slipper clutch.

The BS-VI model is expected to come with smartphone connectivity which would allow riders to use turn-by-turn navigation on the go and other features like call & message notifications, top speed recorder, lap timer, etc.

Besides the BS-VI upgrade, new colour option & graphics, and updated TFT colour instrument cluster, we're not expecting ant other drastic changes. It will come with inverted telescopic forks and a gas-charged monoshock at the rear for its suspension setup, and braking will come from a 300mm disc upfront and a 240mm disc at the rear (with dual-channel ABS).

The RR 310 will continue to rival the likes of KTM RC 390 in the price bracket. The BS-VI model is likely to carry a price tag about 10,000-12,000 bigger than the current model which retails at Rs 2.28 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).