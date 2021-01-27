180hp Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS breaks cover: India launch tomorrow!

The new 2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS is lighter than the previous model by 10 kg and now tips the scales at 198 kg.

The year 2021 will be quite busy for Triumph Motorcycles as the company will be bringing multiple bikes to our shores. Yesterday only, the all-new Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS made its global debut and here in India, we are all set to receive it tomorrow. Thanks to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the launch event will be hosted online on the company’s social media handles. Now, digging into the details of the product, the upcoming 2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS, as per the company, is their most powerful and advanced Speed Triple yet. Before jumping on to what all the new Speed Triple packs in, first how it looks! It goes without saying that the new 2021 model looks a lot more aggressive and meaner compared to the outgoing one.

Upfront, you get twin all-LED headlamps with eyebrow styled LED DRLs and these certainly give the bike a lot of character. Moreover, bits like an exposed frame, minimal bodywork and a carbon fibre front fender come together and contribute to make the new Speed Triple a stunning looking motorcycle. At the heart of the new 2021 Triumph Speed Triple is a bigger displacement 1,160 cc three-cylinder engine and the same is now 7 kg lighter than the 1,050cc engine on the previous model. The engine on the new 2021 model is good for churning out 178 hp of power while the peak torque output is rated at 125 Nm, which is an increment of 30 hp and 8 Nm over the outgoing model.

The engine is mated to a six-speed transmission with a bi-directional quick-shifter. The new 2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS also sheds weight compared to the previous model as it is lighter by 10 kg and now tips the scales at 198 kg. Suspension duties are taken care of with the help of Ohlins NIX30 upside down adjustable forks upfront along with an Ohlins TTX36 twin-tube rear monoshock. The bike comes to a halt with the help of twin 320 mm discs with Brembo Stylema radial Monobloc callipers at the front along with a 270 mm disc with Brembo twin-piston calliper at the rear.

The electronics package of the new model comprises of a 6-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) with cornering ABS, traction control, front-wheel lift control and also, five riding modes namely Road, Rain, Sport, Track and Rider. Stay tuned with us tomorrow for the price announcement!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.