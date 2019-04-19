180hp Triumph Rocket III looks stunning! Worrying signs for Ducati Diavel?

The all-new Triumph Rocket III has been spotted completely undisguised very recently in production-ready form. The test mule has been snapped in the UK somewhere near the company's headquarters, courtesy MCN. The biggest highlight of the motorcycle is its heart that has now cemented its reputation of the world's largest engine on a mass production motorcycle. The new Rocket-III will get power from a massive 2500cc, three-cylinder engine that will be bigger in size compared to the 2300cc engine on the now-retired Rocket III. The engine on the new model will develop a maximum power output of 180 bhp while the peak torque output will be in the 230 Nm region.

Now coming to the visuals, the new generation Triumph Rocket III looked jaw-dropping right from the very first time we saw it late last year at what appeared to be a dealer conference. The massive engine along with chubby twin exhaust pipes give the motorcycle a muscular appeal. Furthermore, the single-sided swingarm along with that exposed rear end further intensifies the visuals. Just like the latest Triumph offerings, the new generation Rocket-III will also get a fully coloured TFT display. With the supreme power on tap, Triumph Motorcycles is expected to offer the latest electronics and aids on the Rocket III in order to keep safety paramount.

Triumph Rocket III TFC

Triumph will also unveil the all-new Rocket III TFC (Triumph Factory Custom) that will be limited to 750 units only. While the TFC model was seen with a single seat, the test mule that has been snapped recently is seen with a pillion seat as well. The new 2020 Triumph Rocket III will come with twin rounded headlamps that will be full LEDs. Moreover, the company might also add features like cruise control and heated grips to the package.

The upcoming Triumph Rocket III is expected to make its global debut at the 2019 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan towards the end of this year. India launch of the new Rocket III might take place during the first half of 2020. The prime competition will be the Ducati Diavel and the new Triumph Rocket III is expected to take down the former not just in terms of power output but in features as well. A counter punch from Ducati will be interesting to see.

Image Source: MotorcycleNews.com (MCN)