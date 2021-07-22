170hp Ducati Multistrada V4 launched in India: What makes this Rs 23 lakh ADV super capable!

Later this year, the Ducati Multistrada V4 will also get an option of spoke rims. Here are all details about this BMW R 1250 GS and Honda Africa Twin challenger.

Ducati India has finally launched the all-new Multistrada V4 in the country. The company’s 170hp flagship ADV arrives here in two variants namely V4 and the more premium V4 S. The V4, being the entry-level trim, has been launched for a starting price of Rs 18.99 lakh while the V4 S will set you back by Rs 23.10 lakh. The newly launched Ducati Multistrada V4 gets Ducati Red colour option while the Multistrada V4 S will be available in Ducati Red and Aviator Grey shades. The latter for the V4 S costs a bit extra at Rs 23.30 lakh. Prices mentioned are ex-showroom, India. Now, going into the details of the motorcycle and starting with what is possibly one of its biggest highlights – the heart!

The Ducati Multistrada V4 is powered by a 1,158cc, V4 Granturismo engine that is good for producing a maximum power output of 170 hp at 10,500 rpm while the peak torque output is rated at 125 Nm at 8,750 rpm. Ducati says that this engine is lightweight and weighs only 66.7 kg. The bike also gets four riding modes namely Sport, Touring, Urban and Enduro and these can be toggled just with the click of a button. The company claims an impressive 60,000 km valve clearance interval for the Multistrada V4.

More importantly, the Multistrada V4 is the first bike in the world to feature a front and rear radar rider-assistance system. It has to be noted though that in India, the radar system will be standard on the Multistrada V4 S and won’t be offered with the Multistrada V4. The front radar is for adaptive cruise control, thanks to which controlled braking and acceleration is ensured, as the bike automatically adjusts the distance (selectable on four levels) from other vehicles while riding at between 30 kmph and 160 kmph. Moreover, the rear radar technology can detect and report vehicles approaching in the blind spot i.e. the area that is not visible to the rider even through the rearview mirrors.

The Multistrada V4 also gets a 6.5-inch adjustable instrument cluster that features an integrated navigation system and the same supports smartphone connectivity as well. The Italian brand claims that this is the first dashboard equipped with optical bonding technology. The said tech improves visibility and enables dark mode graphics even during the day. On the other hand, the base Multistrada V4 gets a smaller 5-inch unit.

Speaking of the electronics package and added features, the Ducati Multistrada V4 gets Cornering ABS, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) with eight setting levels and Cornering Ducati Traction Control (DTC). On the other hand, the Multistrada V4 S gets full-LED lighting system with Cornering Lights (DCL), Vehicle Hold Control (VHC), Ducati Quick Shift (Up/Down) and also, cruise control.

Ducati India also confirms that later this year, the customers here will have an opportunity to get a spoked rims version of the Multistrada V4 as well right out of the box. Stay tuned with us for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel. Also, do let us know your thoughts on the Ducati Multistrada V4.

