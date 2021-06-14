165hp 2021 BMW S 1000 R teased again as India launch nears: What to expect!

India launch of the new 2021 BMW S 1000 R looks imminent and the litre-class streetfighter is expected to be launched here at a price of close to Rs 17.5 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

By:Updated: Jun 14, 2021 1:15 PM

 

In the last few months, the high-end naked litre-class streetfighter territory has spiced up with some exciting options in India. The latest example is the Ducati V4 Streetfighter that happens to be one of the finest hyper nakeds that money can buy. Now, all set to join the tribe very recently is the all-new 2021 BMW S 1000 R that will land on Indian shores very soon. The said model is being teased repeatedly on the brand’s social media handles. The latest teaser by BMW Motorrad India reads – “We are eagerly counting the hours” and this in all certainty suggests that the launch is imminent. Now, going into the details of the motorcycle, the new 2021 BMW S 1000 R ditches the previous asymmetric headlights and now comes with a single all-LED headlamp unit.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BMWMotorrad_IN (@bmwmotorrad_in)

In addition to these changes, the bike now gets redesigned fuel tank, radiator shrouds, and belly pan in the favour of a more aggressive look. However, the rear end of this hyper-naked is identical to its fully-faired sibling – S 1000 RR on which it is based. Now, coming to the powertrain, the new 2021 BMW S 1000 R is powered by the same motor as the latter but it has been fitted in a different state of tune. The engine on the litre-class streetfighter is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 165hp and 115Nm while the transmission is a six-speed unit.

In terms of prime features, the new S 1000 R gets bits like a 6.5-inch coloured TFT instrument cluster along with wheelie control, engine braking control, cornering ABS and also, traction control system. The new 2021 BMW S 1000 R is expected to be launched in India at a starting price of close to Rs 17.5 lakh (ex-showroom, India). More details on the new 2021 BMW S 1000 R to be out soon, so keep watching this space for all the action.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

165hp 2021 BMW S 1000 R teased again as India launch nears: What to expect!

165hp 2021 BMW S 1000 R teased again as India launch nears: What to expect!

India will need 4 lakh charging stations to serve 20 lakh electric vehicles by 2026: Report

India will need 4 lakh charging stations to serve 20 lakh electric vehicles by 2026: Report

Top 5 accessories for Royal Enfield Bullet/Classic under Rs 6,000

Top 5 accessories for Royal Enfield Bullet/Classic under Rs 6,000

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 is the latest victim of Chinese Copycat treatment: See pictures

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 is the latest victim of Chinese Copycat treatment: See pictures

FAME-II electric 2-wheeler discount policy: Ather, Ola, Okinawa upbeat about demand

FAME-II electric 2-wheeler discount policy: Ather, Ola, Okinawa upbeat about demand

New 1000hp Tesla Model S Plaid is the quickest production car ever: Mind-blowing acceleration!

New 1000hp Tesla Model S Plaid is the quickest production car ever: Mind-blowing acceleration!

FAME-II amendment: Made-in-India electric 2-wheelers cheaper and more e-buses, rickshaws in offing

FAME-II amendment: Made-in-India electric 2-wheelers cheaper and more e-buses, rickshaws in offing

Exclusive! Ather 450X prices slashed by Rs 14,500 as Govt increases FAME II subsidy

Exclusive! Ather 450X prices slashed by Rs 14,500 as Govt increases FAME II subsidy

Attention! New speed limit in Delhi for four, two-wheelers and other categories of vehicles

Attention! New speed limit in Delhi for four, two-wheelers and other categories of vehicles

Tesla Model 3 spotted testing in Pune: When to expect first Tesla electric car in India

Tesla Model 3 spotted testing in Pune: When to expect first Tesla electric car in India

2021 Mercedes S-Class to launch in India on June 17: What to expect

2021 Mercedes S-Class to launch in India on June 17: What to expect

Pratap Bose appointed Chief Design Officer, EVP, Mahindra Global Design

Pratap Bose appointed Chief Design Officer, EVP, Mahindra Global Design

Unlock care: Pitstop Car Revive pack introduced with AC disinfection, battery assistance

Unlock care: Pitstop Car Revive pack introduced with AC disinfection, battery assistance

Vogo offers free rides to Covid-19 vaccinated users: How to avail

Vogo offers free rides to Covid-19 vaccinated users: How to avail

Tata Motors to supply 115 ambulances to Gujarat govt, first 25 vehicles delivered

Tata Motors to supply 115 ambulances to Gujarat govt, first 25 vehicles delivered

Bikes that were resurrected after being discontinued: Unicorn, Pulsar 180 and more

Bikes that were resurrected after being discontinued: Unicorn, Pulsar 180 and more

First-ever customised Harley-Davidson Livewire: A new, better look for Harley's electric dream

First-ever customised Harley-Davidson Livewire: A new, better look for Harley's electric dream

2021 Honda Gold Wing BS6 India launch soon: Why it costs Rs 30 lakh

2021 Honda Gold Wing BS6 India launch soon: Why it costs Rs 30 lakh

Rapido announces free rides for vaccination in Delhi-NCR: Here's how to avail

Rapido announces free rides for vaccination in Delhi-NCR: Here's how to avail

Honda Hornet 2.0, CB300R recalled to replace a potentially faulty reflex reflector

Honda Hornet 2.0, CB300R recalled to replace a potentially faulty reflex reflector