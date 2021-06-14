165hp 2021 BMW S 1000 R teased again as India launch nears: What to expect!

India launch of the new 2021 BMW S 1000 R looks imminent and the litre-class streetfighter is expected to be launched here at a price of close to Rs 17.5 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

In the last few months, the high-end naked litre-class streetfighter territory has spiced up with some exciting options in India. The latest example is the Ducati V4 Streetfighter that happens to be one of the finest hyper nakeds that money can buy. Now, all set to join the tribe very recently is the all-new 2021 BMW S 1000 R that will land on Indian shores very soon. The said model is being teased repeatedly on the brand’s social media handles. The latest teaser by BMW Motorrad India reads – “We are eagerly counting the hours” and this in all certainty suggests that the launch is imminent. Now, going into the details of the motorcycle, the new 2021 BMW S 1000 R ditches the previous asymmetric headlights and now comes with a single all-LED headlamp unit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BMWMotorrad_IN (@bmwmotorrad_in)

In addition to these changes, the bike now gets redesigned fuel tank, radiator shrouds, and belly pan in the favour of a more aggressive look. However, the rear end of this hyper-naked is identical to its fully-faired sibling – S 1000 RR on which it is based. Now, coming to the powertrain, the new 2021 BMW S 1000 R is powered by the same motor as the latter but it has been fitted in a different state of tune. The engine on the litre-class streetfighter is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 165hp and 115Nm while the transmission is a six-speed unit.

In terms of prime features, the new S 1000 R gets bits like a 6.5-inch coloured TFT instrument cluster along with wheelie control, engine braking control, cornering ABS and also, traction control system. The new 2021 BMW S 1000 R is expected to be launched in India at a starting price of close to Rs 17.5 lakh (ex-showroom, India). More details on the new 2021 BMW S 1000 R to be out soon, so keep watching this space for all the action.

