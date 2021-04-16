160cc BS6 bikes, scooters you can buy in India: From a commuter to a cruiser

Only one bike out of this is priced below Rs 1 lakh. The Honda X-Blade happens to be the most expensive amongst bikes while the Aprilia SXR160 is the costliest in scooters.

There has been a wave of new 160cc offerings in the BS6 era. Few manufacturers converted their existing 150cc offerings to 160 – for example, Honda as well as Aprilia India. Honda chose to continue its age-old warhorse, the Unicorn in a 160cc avatar whereas Aprilia moved from the 150cc motor in its SR series and instead upgraded to a 160cc unit. Not only this, manufacturers also brought in new 160cc engined bikes like Hero did with the Xtreme 160R. While 150cc bikes are still available, it is the 160s that are much in demand. Here then is a list of the 160cc BS6 bikes and scooters that you can buy in the Indian market today.

Bajaj Pulsar NS160

One of the earliest launched motorcycles in this particular cubic capacity class happens to be the Bajaj Pulsar NS160. The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 boasts a 17.2PS/14.6Nm configuration, paired to a 6-speed gearbox. This is also the only motorcycle here that you will find with a 6-speed gearbox. The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 price in India is Rs 1.11 lakh, ex-showroom.

Bajaj Avenger 160 Street

The Bajaj Avenger 160 Street is something that we experienced recently. The bike is not only a joy to ride but also carries forward the same engine from the NS160 but in a detuned state – 15PS/13.7Nm. Bajaj has used a 5-speed gearbox here. Bajaj has priced the Avenger 160 Street at Rs 1.04 lakh, ex-showroom. It is also the only cruiser in this list.

Aprilia SR160

The Aprilia SR160 is one of the sportiest scooters sold in India. It has got 14-inch alloy wheels, wider rubber and in general a suspension that is meant to tackle corners than bad roads. The scooter though is bare basic in terms of features but the 160cc engine is a bomb. It produces 10.8PS and 11.6Nm. Coincidentally, the Aprilia SR160 is priced similarly to the Bajaj Pulsar NS160.

Aprilia SXR160

Aprilia did waste some time bringing in the SXR160. The scooter was shown in concept form at the Auto Expo 2020 but was launched in 2021. It is perhaps the most spacious and ergonomically correct Aprilia scooter there is in India. The scooter uses the same engine but has a different tuning – 11hp/11Nm. The Aprilia SXR160 price in India is Rs 1.25 lakh, ex-showroom.

Hero Xtreme 160R

Hero is the only manufacturer here that make a single use of their 160cc engine. The 160cc engine is tuned to make 15PS of power and 14Nm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox and promises good low as well as mid-range. Hero has priced the Xtreme 160R at Rs 1.04 lakh, ex-showroom.

Honda Unicorn 160

Technically, it is called just the Honda Unicorn. This bike uses a 163cc engine that makes 12.9PS of power and 14Nm. The gearbox is a 5-speed unit. The Unicorn has always stood for reliability and is known for its efficiency. Honda retails the bike in India for Rs 99,000, ex-showroom.

Honda X-Blade

This stylish 160cc bike makes use of the same engine as the Unicorn but in a different state of tune. In the X-Blade, the engine makes 13.8PS of power and 14.7Nm. The gearbox is also a 5-speeder. Honda has priced this bike quite steep and for reference, it’s price stands at Rs 1.10 lakh, ex-showroom.

TVS Apache RTR160

Remember the TVS Apache RTR160 that came out in 2008? Well, that model still continues to be sold alongside the fresher version. Over the years, the engine now makes more power from its 159cc heart. The power is 15.5PS and the motorcycle is priced at Rs 1.03 lakh, ex-showroom.

TVS Apache RTR160 4V

This aforementioned engine also does duty in the 4V which essentially means four valves. The engine makes 17.6PS of power here and is mated to a 5-speed transmission. The price of this bike starts from Rs 1.08 lakh, ex-showroom.

