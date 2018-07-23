15-year-old Karachi girl rides bikes, drives trucks and is a trained boxer: Full story on this Pakistani supergirl

A woman riding a motorcycle or driving a truck or being a boxer may be something 'normal' for some societies. But if such a person comes from a very conservative one, every spec of their effort has to be acknowledged and applauded for this will serve as a ground for establishing a better life for women overall. Hence, we bring your attention to Nida. She does all of those three things - she rides a bike, drives a truck and is a trained boxer - all this at a young age of 15 years and in a society that does little to empower its women.

Nida chose a life free of dependence on anyone. And, the one fact - the most important fact - behind her strength is her father. He taught Nida and her sister to be fierce and strong. He taught her how to ride a motorcycle and how to drive a truck so she does not have to depend on anyone for a living. Nida and her sister are also trained boxers. The two have won silver medals in a tournament.

Nida Bashir, a Karachi resident, does not let her hijab and pre-described societal norms dictate her and has backing from her father for walking this path. This is, in fact, a lesson for all parents who have ever underestimated their girl child. She has the power to break free from the chains and build a better life for herself and for you, your support will only help her a lot.

The 15-year-old is helping her father in taking care of the family. She drives trucks and rickshaws to earn a living. What were we doing when we were 15-years-old? Probably depending on our parents to buy us candy. But Nida is also studying and she teaches younger kids in her free time.

We're a little concerned if a 15-year-old should even be driving a truck or a riding a motorcycle, and considering it is a small village near Karachi, awareness on wearing helmets will be quite short. We hope the message reaches her and she can get a standard helmet for her safety. But the fact remains that what she's doing is truly commendable and inspiring for women in Pakistan and the world.

Another such example of strength also comes from the same country. Zenith Irfan became the first Pakistani woman to travel solo to the North of Pakistan on a motorcycle in 2016. This is an incredible feat achieved in a country where women aren't allowed to venture out by themselves, let alone on a motorcycle.

It was Zenith's father's dream to travel the world on a motorbike. But having passed away at an early age meant his dream was left unfulfilled. Her mother insisted Zenith's younger brother to teach her to ride a motorcycle and supported her for journeying across Pakistan on two wheels.

More power to such strong women!

(Image courtesy: Video screenshot/Dawn.com)