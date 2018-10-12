2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R unveiled: India launch expected next year

Kawasaki has taken the wraps off the new 2019 Ninja ZX-6R with advanced rider support features. It is powered by a 636cc liquid cooled 4-stroke in-line four-cylinder engine. Kawasaki says the new Ninja ZX-6R features optimised engine performance across the entire RPM range, improved suspension setup, along with increased advanced rider support technology. All of this is complemented by an all-new design and styling. While there is so far no confirmation provided by the manufacturer, the new Ninja ZX-6R will most likely to launch in India by early next year.

The Ninja ZX-6R comes with Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS) to speed upshifts, twin LED headlights and taillights. It gets Assist & Slipper clutch, a technology inspired by Kawasaki racing that offers both a back-torque limiting function and the Assist function makes for a lighter pull at the clutch lever.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R comes equipped stock with the new Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S22 tyres that contribute to better grip. The front wheel is equipped with a 120/70ZR17M/C tyre; the rear wheel is equipped with a 180/55ZR17M/C tyre.

The new Ninja ZX-6R is equipped with Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC), which has three performance settings riders can choose from: Modes 1 and 2 prioritise maximum forward acceleration, while Mode 3 that assists on low traction surfaces. Riders also have the option to elect to turn the system off.

When it comes to design and styling, the Ninja ZX-10R gets edgy lines, a new front cowling and windscreen, LED headlamps, tail cowl, LED taillight, heel guard, as well as a new exhaust.

The Ninja ZX-6R will be available in three variants Ninja ZX-6R, Ninja ZX-6R ABS, and Ninja ZX-6R ABS KRT. The base version will come in three colours – Pearl Storm Gray / Metallic Spark Black, Metallic Spark Black / Metallic Flat Spark Black. The ABS version in two colours - Pearl Storm Gray / Metallic Spark Black, and the KRT version gets Lime Green / Ebony / Metallic Graphite Gray.