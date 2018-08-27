Ducati Scrambler 1100 launched in India: Most powerful Scrambler ever priced at Rs 10.91 lakh

Ducati India has launched the most powerful Scrambler yet in the Indian market, the Scrambler 1100. As the name suggests, the Scrambler 1100 is powered by the same engine that comes mounted on the Monster 1100. It will be available in three variants - Standard, Special and Sport. The price of the Scrambler 1100 in India starts at Rs 10.91 lakh for the standard variant, Rs 11.12 lakh for the Special and Rs 11.42 lakh for the Sport (all prices are ex-showroom, pan India). The bookings are now open across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi – NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata & Chennai.

Ducati Scrambler 1100 is powered by a new 1079cc, V-twin engine that produces 86 hp and 88 Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed transmission. The engine is mounted on a twin spar steel trellis frame, which has been redesigned for better riding dynamics. It gets 45mm Marzocchi upside-down forks up front and a Kayaba monoshock at the rear.

Ducati Scrambler 1100 Special

The Scrambler 1100 is fitted with 320 mm dual disc brakes up front. It also features Bosch Cornering ABS and Traction Control. Ducati Scrambler 1100 comes with three riding modes - Active, Journey and City.

Ducati Scrambler Special is dedicated to the custom world for motorcycles. It comes with spoked wheels for a retro appeal and lower 'bars with chromed exhaust headers, a brown leather quilted seat and a brushed swing arm.

Ducati Scrambler 1100 Sport

The Scrambler Sport gets a sportier suspension setup with adjustable Öhlins suspension and it shares its wheels with the standard model, but has some extra machining on the spokes, and does away with the Marzocchi forks and Kayaba monoshock in favour of fully adjustable Ohlins bouncers.

It gets a bigger, more generously shaped seat compared than the Scrambler 800 counterpart. The Scrambler 1100 comes with new accessories and a dedicated apparel line as well. The 1100 is available in '62 Yellow and Shining Black colour. And, the Sport and Special get their own dedicated Viper Black and Custom Grey with yellow highlights on the tank colour schemes respectively.