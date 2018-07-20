12 Ducati Panigale V4s from ‘Race of Champions’ auction soon: Details will make you crave for one

The new Ducati Panigale V4 has been into the headlines in the recent for being the company's only four-cylinder production motorcycle and one of the most powerful road legal bikes on the planet. Now the company's flagship motorcycle has entered the headlines once again and this time, the reason is special itself. Twelve Ducati Panigale V4 S motorcycles will compete at the World Ducati Week 2018 in Misano this weekend and these will be auctioned after the race. The auction of the Ducati Panigale V4 motorcycles will take place at eBay. During the Race of Champions, these 12 Ducatis will be ridden by renowned riders including Jorge Lorenzo, Marco Melandri, Danilo Petrucci, Xavi Fores, Jack Miller, Michael Rinaldi, Karel Abraham, Tito Rabat, Troy Bayliss and more. The most exciting thing about the 12 Ducati Panigale V4 motorcycles is that each model draws visual inspiration from the bikes used in MotoGP or SBK races used by respective riders.

Before the race, the autograph of each rider will be written with an indelible ink on the fuel tank of the respective motorcycles. Also, the race number and the name of rider will be embossed on a plaque the steering yoke. The bikes will also come with a certificate of authenticity, signed by Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati Motor Holding. The Race of Champions will take place on the 21st of July and the auction will open the same evening. The specially customised Ducati Panigale V4s can be purchased starting 6 PM on July 21st till 6 PM on 27th July.

Watch our Ducati Monster 797 video review here:

In order to host this special sale, eBay is even setting up a 'Race of Champions' themed Ducati store. The 12 Ducati Panigale V4s will feature a series of special components along with original parts including the exhaust that are suited for road use. Stay tuned for more updates!