Royal Enfield performance upgrades: Affordable parts to make your bike more capable

Royal Enfield is one of the oldest motorcycle manufacturers in the world and one of the first to let India experience the two-wheeled thrill. It has been in production since 1955, so naturally most of us have grown with one in our family seeing our dads or grand dads ride one. Hence, Royal Enfield motorcycles grew to a cult stature in the country with thousands of followers. While most of them are happy with the stock product, some like to apply their creativity on them, through cosmetic and performance upgrades. Following are some of them to help you decide without breaking your pocket.

However, we advice that motorcyclists must be careful so these parts do not hinder their bike's safety. Here is a list of popular performance upgrades that a rider can opt for:

Tyres

Tyres can make a huge difference on a motorcycle's ride quality. If you choose knobby tyres, it would be great for off road usage but will not provide a very smooth ride on tarmac. And smooth, sticky tyres will be appropriate for off road. Hence, one needs to be pick tyres based on their requirement and even if there is no specific need, a set of better tyres to enhance grip will never make you regret. A good branded rear tyre will cost about Rs 2400. (Image: Amazon)

Exhaust

Who doesn't want to enhance their motorcycle's exhaust note, but along with that, free flowing exhaust gases can improve performance as well. Only pick exhausts from well recognised brands that provide these as a regular fitment in place of the stock canister. It good exhaust will cost about Rs 4500. But, do not, DO NOT, go for those pathetic excuses for aftermarket exhausts that make loud bangs (that can also land you in a lot of trouble, because they’re banned). (Image: Flybhp)

Air filter

Cleaner the air, the happier the engine will be. Fit your motorcycle with an effective air filter that helps clean the air that is sucked in by the cylinders. K&N has been a regular favourite among motorcyclists and one for a Royal Enfield is priced at about Rs 4500-5500. (Image: KnN)

Headlamp

If the view in front is well lit, the rider can be more confident at night. Hence, invest in a good headlamp that is easily available at prices ranging from Rs 3000-9000. If not the headlamp cluster, one can also simply fit a more powerful bulb, keeping in mind the electric charge requirements of it. An important prerequisite of this upgrade is that one must be careful not to pick duplicate Chinese headlamps and bulbs, which can damage the electric circuit of the motorcycle. (Image: Amazon)

Riding gear

No, wearing a riding jacket and a helmet will not make the motorcycle go faster but the safer the better! We mention this in most of the pieces we do on motorcycles – riding gear is as important as any other part on the bike. Hence, invest in good riding gear for yourself and the pillion. These are easily available with Royal Enfield and other brands. A regular open face RE helmet will cost you Rs 2200, while gloves are priced at Rs 3700.