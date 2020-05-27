110cc BS6 bikes you can buy today: Hero Passion Pro, TVS Radeon and more

Only TVS, Bajaj and Hero right now offer 100-110cc motorcycles in India.

In the course of BS6 transition, many manufacturers gave up on the 100-110cc segment. For example, Yamaha and Suzuki no longer have a 110cc scooter or motorcycle now. It seems TVS is the one going bullish, joined by Hero. Bajaj too has a couple of products while Honda is likely to bring back the Dream series in BS6. So, here is a compilation of what’s available for a 110cc customer in the market right now.

Hero MotoCorp

Hero has on offer four 100-110cc bikes. These are the HF Deluxe (starts from Rs 46,800), Splendor+ (Rs 60,350 on wards), Splendor iSmart 110 (Rs 67,900) and the Passion Pro with a starting price of Rs 65,740. The HF Deluxe and the Splendor+ use the same 97.2cc but now with fuel injection. The engine makes 7.94hp power and 8.05Nm torque. A 4-speed gearbox is employed in both and the HF claims a fuel efficiency of 73kmpl. What’s more, one can order both with Hero’s proprietary i3S tech.

The Passion Pro and the Splendor iSmart are for urban cities. Both the bikes use a 113cc engine but the Splendor has slightly larger cubic capacity by 0.2cc. The power made is 9hp by both engines but the torque is slightly more with the iSmart again. Both engines come with a 4-speed manual transmission.

Bajaj Auto

As far as Bajaj is concerned, the company offers the Platina and CT100 models in this space. Incidentally, both the models have a 100 and 110cc engines. The Platina 100 and CT100 both use the same 102cc engine. The power and torque figures are identical at 7.9hp and 8.34Nm. Bajaj uses a 4-speed gearbox with this engine. As for the 110s, the engine is a 115cc unit and again makes identical 8.6hp and 9.8Nm. The difference though is in the fact that the Platina here uses a 5-speed gearbox while the CT110 persists with a 4-speed unit.

Prices for the Bajaj Platina 100 and CT100 start from Rs 41,293 and Rs 47,763 respectively. As for the 110s, the CT is for Rs 46,912 while the Platina is for Rs 60,550.

TVS Motor

TVS has got the Radeon, Star City Plus and the Sport on offer. All these bikes boast 110cc capacity and the engine powering them is also the same 109.7cc unit. It however is tuned differently. For example, in the Radeon and Star City Plus, the engine makes 8.08hp and 8.7Nm. In the Sport, this motor produces 8.18hp and 8.7Nm. In all the motorcycles, there is only a 4-speed transmission at use.

Pricing wise, the Sport is the most affordable starting at Rs 52,500 while the Radeon is the costliest at Rs 59,742. The Star City Plus toes the middle line with a starting price tag of Rs 62,784, ex-showroom.

The Splendor iSmart 110, Passion Pro, Radeon and the Platina 110 H-Gear are the only ones here that offer a front disc brake. Except for the Bajaj, all other bikes here carry a five year warranty as well.

