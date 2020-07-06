100 female cops in Gorakhpur to now patrol on Hero Destini 125, Maestro Edge 125 scooters

The 100 scooters extended by Hero MotoCorp to the policewomen in Gorakhpur have been equipped with GPS systems, sirens, flashlights, public announcement (PA) systems, pepper spray along with other essential police accessories. The female cops to which the scooters are handed over are a part of a special "Sherni Dasta".

In order to promote women empowerment in India, Hero MotoCorp has recently presented 100 Hero Destini 125 and Meatstro Edge 125 scooters to women police officers of Gorakhpur Police Department. Yogi Adityanath, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh flagged off a rally of these scooters from Gorakhnath Mandir in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. The 100 scooters extended by Hero MotoCorp to UP Police are equipped with GPS systems, sirens, flashlights, public announcement (PA) systems, pepper spray along with other essential police accessories. The women cops who received the scooters are a part of a special “Sherni Dasta” squad and the scooters will certainly help them perform the patrolling duties more efficiently. Hero MotoCorp says that a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative – Project Sakhi has been launched in association with the police departments, with an aim to increase the independent mobility of women cops by providing them two-wheelers.

Till date, Hero MotoCorp has its association with state police departments of 11 Indian states like Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Orissa, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh along with one Union Territory – Puducherry. With these partnerships, the company has handed over 2,900+ two-wheelers to the police departments and has empowered numerous women police officers under Project Sakhi.

Now coming to the two scooters, the Destini 125 and Maestro Edge 125 are powered by a 124.6cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 9 hp and 10.4 Nm. While the Destini 125 sports a quite mature styling, the Maestro Edge 125 comes with a sporty appearance. Currently, while the Hero Destini 125 is priced at Rs 65,310, the Hero Maestro Edge 125 can be yours for a price of Rs 69,250 (both prices, starting, ex-showroom, Delhi).

