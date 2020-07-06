100 female cops in Gorakhpur to now patrol on Hero Destini 125, Maestro Edge 125 scooters

The 100 scooters extended by Hero MotoCorp to the policewomen in Gorakhpur have been equipped with GPS systems, sirens, flashlights, public announcement (PA) systems, pepper spray along with other essential police accessories. The female cops to which the scooters are handed over are a part of a special "Sherni Dasta".

By:Updated: Jul 06, 2020 5:53 PM

In order to promote women empowerment in India, Hero MotoCorp has recently presented 100 Hero Destini 125 and Meatstro Edge 125 scooters to women police officers of Gorakhpur Police Department. Yogi Adityanath, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh flagged off a rally of these scooters from Gorakhnath Mandir in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. The 100 scooters extended by Hero MotoCorp to UP Police are equipped with GPS systems, sirens, flashlights, public announcement (PA) systems, pepper spray along with other essential police accessories. The women cops who received the scooters are a part of a special “Sherni Dasta” squad and the scooters will certainly help them perform the patrolling duties more efficiently. Hero MotoCorp says that a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative – Project Sakhi has been launched in association with the police departments, with an aim to increase the independent mobility of women cops by providing them two-wheelers.

Till date, Hero MotoCorp has its association with state police departments of 11 Indian states like Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Orissa, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh along with one Union Territory – Puducherry. With these partnerships, the company has handed over 2,900+ two-wheelers to the police departments and has empowered numerous women police officers under Project Sakhi.

Now coming to the two scooters, the Destini 125 and Maestro Edge 125 are powered by a 124.6cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 9 hp and 10.4 Nm. While the Destini 125 sports a quite mature styling, the Maestro Edge 125 comes with a sporty appearance. Currently, while the Hero Destini 125 is priced at Rs 65,310, the Hero Maestro Edge 125 can be yours for a price of Rs 69,250 (both prices, starting, ex-showroom, Delhi).

Stay tuned with us for more such updates. Also for the latest auto news and more, subscribe to our official YouTube channel. Also, stay home and stay safe as much as possible amid the ongoing Covid-19 situation!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

100 female cops in Gorakhpur to now patrol on Hero Destini 125, Maestro Edge 125 scooters

100 female cops in Gorakhpur to now patrol on Hero Destini 125, Maestro Edge 125 scooters

New car launches in July 2020: MG Hector Plus, Honda City and more

New car launches in July 2020: MG Hector Plus, Honda City and more

250+ Covid-19 positive employees at Bajaj Auto Waluj factory: Union demands temporary plant closure

250+ Covid-19 positive employees at Bajaj Auto Waluj factory: Union demands temporary plant closure

Four ways innovation in EV charging stations can boost India's EV adoption

Four ways innovation in EV charging stations can boost India's EV adoption

BS6 Renault Kwid RXL launched at Rs 4.16 lakh: Kwid crosses 3.5 lakh sales mark

BS6 Renault Kwid RXL launched at Rs 4.16 lakh: Kwid crosses 3.5 lakh sales mark

Buy a Honda Activa 6g, Shine and pay only 50% EMI for 3 months: How to avail, explained!

Buy a Honda Activa 6g, Shine and pay only 50% EMI for 3 months: How to avail, explained!

MG Hector Plus specs, features, brochure out: Bookings now open

MG Hector Plus specs, features, brochure out: Bookings now open

Huge discounts of up to Rs 1.6 lakh on Honda City, Civic, Amaze, this July

Huge discounts of up to Rs 1.6 lakh on Honda City, Civic, Amaze, this July

Elon Musk retails 'short shorts' on Tesla website to prove point, website crashes

Elon Musk retails 'short shorts' on Tesla website to prove point, website crashes

MG Hector Plus second-row captain seats teased: Innova Crysta rival's launch this month

MG Hector Plus second-row captain seats teased: Innova Crysta rival's launch this month

F1 2020: Bottas dominates dramatic Austrian GP as Leclerc, Norris claim podium spots

F1 2020: Bottas dominates dramatic Austrian GP as Leclerc, Norris claim podium spots

Hyundai Tucson facelift launch on July 14: Skoda Karoq rival expected price, specs, variants

Hyundai Tucson facelift launch on July 14: Skoda Karoq rival expected price, specs, variants

2021 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS BS6 revealed in video: To get multiple design, feature updates

2021 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS BS6 revealed in video: To get multiple design, feature updates

F1 2020: Bottas claims Austrian GP pole with record  lap for Mercedes as Ferrari struggles

F1 2020: Bottas claims Austrian GP pole with record  lap for Mercedes as Ferrari struggles

Dealerships report 120% increase in two-wheeler leasing in Bengaluru post lockdown

Dealerships report 120% increase in two-wheeler leasing in Bengaluru post lockdown

All-new Honda City launch on July 15: Expected price, variants of Hyundai Verna rival

All-new Honda City launch on July 15: Expected price, variants of Hyundai Verna rival

Free health check-up for your Maruti Suzuki car this monsoon: Here's how to avail

Free health check-up for your Maruti Suzuki car this monsoon: Here's how to avail

2020 Formula 1 season finally resumes: 6 things to look out for at the Austrian GP

2020 Formula 1 season finally resumes: 6 things to look out for at the Austrian GP

Buy a Renault Duster, Triber, Kwid this July and get up to Rs 70,000 discount

Buy a Renault Duster, Triber, Kwid this July and get up to Rs 70,000 discount

Big News! Hyundai Venue to introduce iMT before Kia Sonet: Benefits vs AMT explained

Big News! Hyundai Venue to introduce iMT before Kia Sonet: Benefits vs AMT explained