10 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250s added to Gurugram Police fleet: Key changes on the Police bike listed!

It seems like the Delhi-NCR Police Department is getting advanced day by day. After adding some latest four-wheelers in its fleet, Gurugram Police has now added 10 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 motorcycles to its arsenal. The company recently handed over these motorcycles to the said Police department as a part of its road safety CSR initiative. The bikes were handed over by Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India to Mohammed Akil, Police Commissioner, Gurugram, The ceremony was held at Commissioner’s office at Sohna Road in Gurugram. The new Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 motorcycles will be used by Gurugram Police for regular patrolling in order to maintain good governance in the city.

Now coming to the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Police bike, let's dig into the details and see what all has changed. First and foremost, the Police bike is painted from head to toe in white colour in order to make it look different from the rest of the private owner bikes. Moreover, there is a large windscreen up front in order to keep the cops protected from any mishaps. The word 'Police' is written on the windscreen, fuel tank and the additional storage compartment at the rear that is fitted to offer better convenience. Upfront, the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Police bike also gets red and blue flashing lights in order to make these visible from a distance. Although a siren is not visible in the pictures, we are quite sure these bikes must be having it to alert those who break the law.

Commenting on this, Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India said that with road safety being a priority at SMIPL, Suzuki is pleased to associate with Gurugram Police and present them with Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 for their patrolling squad. He added that the motorcycles are customized keeping in mind the department’s requirement and believe that added resources will support in maintaining law and order in the city.

