Auto Expo 2018: Upcoming TVS bikes & scooters; All-new Apache RTR 160, 125cc sporty scooter and more

Auto Expo 2018 is around the corner and TVS is one of the many manufacturers that is all set to create a buzz with its multiple products. The company is expected to be in the top headlines this time too just like the 2016 Auto Expo. TVS is known for showcasing some stunning concept models that move a lot of eyeballs at the motoring exhibition. In the last edition, it was the Akula and 2014 edition saw the Draken concept that attracted a lot of visitors at the TVS booth. At the coming Auto Expo 2018, the focus will also be there on electric two-wheelers and for this reason, TVS might also bring some of its innovative concepts that are eco-friendly. Besides, expect some new models and facelifts to make their way to the biennial event. Having said that, here is the list of all TVS bikes and scooters that will make their presence felt at Auto Expo 2018.

TVS Graphite 125

TVS Graphite spied testing (Image: AutocarIndia)

The sporty 125cc scooter from TVS has been spied on test for quite some time now. The manufacturer may launch this scooter at Auto Expo 2018. A few days back, a video of the TVS Graphite 125 had surfaced on the internet revealing the feature list and complete design language. The scooter was showcased as a concept at 2016 Auto Expo and it gained a lot of appreciation from the audience. Some interesting highlights of the upcoming TVS Graphite 125 are an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System), fully digital instrument cluster, smartphone connectivity, front disc brake and a lot more. The new TVS Graphite will challenge the likes of Suzuki Access 125, Honda Grazia 125 and upcoming Aprilia SR 125. Expect the price to stay close to Rs 60,000 (ex-showroom).

2018 TVS Apache RTR 160

2018 TVS Apache RTR 160 spied testing (Image: xBHP)

The new generation TVS Apache RTR 160 had been snapped testing a few months back. One of the most prominent changes on the new TVS Apache RTR 160 is that it borrows its design cues from its elder sibling, the Apache RTR 200 4V. Powering the new TVS Apache RTR 160 will be the same 160cc, single cylinder, air-cooled engine that runs the present day model. However, we can see some power and torque revisions in favour of better performance. The new TVS Apache RTR 160 is expected to be priced for the Indian two-wheeler market at close to Rs 80,000 (ex-showroom).

TVS Jupiter electric

Standard TVS Jupiter (Image for representational purposes only)

The rumours of the TVS Jupiter electric scooter have been doing rounds on the internet since long. There is a healthy possibility that company might showcase this scooter at Auto Expo 2018. The scooter can borrow some of its major design cues from the Jupiter, which is the company’s best selling scooter and second best seller in the Indian market. Expect the TVS Jupiter electric to offer a decent range and quick charging time to make it feasible according to Indian conditions. Other features such as front disc brake, mobile charging point and sync braking system are expected to be carried forward in the electric scooter from Jupiter. Expect prices to be near Rs 55,000 (ex-showroom).