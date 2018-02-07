Auto Expo 2018: Maruti Suzuki Future S Concept unveiled: First look at this unique A-segment SUV

Maruti Suzuki’s Future S concept has broken cover at the Auto Expo 2018. Now although Maruti is yet to put a price on the Future S. They say that the Future S Concept will shape the design language of all Maruti's in the future. The Future S Concept is Maruti Suzuki’s first product in what they are calling the A-Segment Mini SUV. A segment which also has cars like the KUV100 and the Renault Kwid. In the family garage, the Future S slots itself below the sub-compact Vitara Brezza. Maruti Suzuki has said in the past, that the Future S concept will define the Maruti Suzuki design language over the next generation.

Auto Expo 2018 India Live Updates

Auto Expo 2018 Exteriors Concept Future S

The Future S concept which draws on SUV state of mind in terms of design. Governed by an upright stance that will give you a more commanding driving position and better ground clearance that you would usually find on an SUV. However the most striking feature on the Future S is the unique approach that Maruti's designers have taken to the wrap around A-pillar which is almost vertical allowing for a wide field of view. The Future S concept gets sharp LED lamps.

Auto Expo 2018 Maruti Suzuki Concept S will get sharp LED headlamps

Auto Expo 2018 Interiors Concept Future S

On the inside, the Concept Future S is bold and exciting in Maruti's own words. A combination of ivory and orange interior trim is paired with an exciting looking flat bottomed steering wheel which looks like it's been plucked straight out of a SCifi movie. The centre mounted instrument cluster also houses the infotainment system and is part of what Maruti Suzuki is calling the Human Machine interface. What is even more exciting is the fact that Future S also gets suicide doors.

Speaking at the unveil of the Future S Kenichi Ayukawa MD and CEO said ‘Compact is the natural choice of India’s car customers, compact needs a fresh design language that is bold confident and dynamic. Our designers have created this brand new design, aggressive on the outside and bold and inviting interiors. Nothing like this has ever been attempted on a vehicle this size. Concept Future S will define the next generation of design for compact vehicles in India’

Maruti have not mentioned as to when they intend to bring this striking concept to India. Stay tuned to Express Drives for more on this as it comes in.