Toyota to showcase sustainable mobility solutions at Auto Expo 2023

Toyota has divided its display in three zones namely the Technology Zone, Emotional Zone and Environment Zone.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is set to showcase its advanced technology and product line-up based on the concept of ‘The Thrill & Joy of moving together’ at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023.

The company says it has divided its display stall into three zones namely the Technology Zone, Emotional Zone and Environment Zone representing the overall concept and key sections.

Technology Zone

On display at the technology zone include a range of self-charging strong hybrid electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid vehicle, fuel cell electric vehicle, flexi fuel hybrid electric vehicle and electric vehicles representing wide range of green technology line-up. Also on display is the hydrogen concept technology.

Emotional Zone

At the emotional zone, the car maker says it will showcase its youth connect through a thrilling SUV line-up including modified vehicles to appeal to our younger customers and audience.

Environment Zone

The environment zone embodies Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s efforts to build a sustainable society through People, Process and Product thereby contributing immensely to the country’s sustainable initiatives.

Atul Sood, Associate VP, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “We are working towards bringing models which are environment friendly and based on customer feedback. With over 2 million happy customers, our focus in India continues to be the introduction of technologically advanced products that are safer and greener. Achieving carbon neutrality has been one of our biggest challenges and the fight against carbon will require multiple technology pathways and our latest offerings are another step in that direction.”

In addition, through this event, Toyota Kirloskar Motor aims to showcase its holistic approach to reduce carbon through an array of advanced products, technologies and sustainable plant initiatives.

At present, he says Toyota is focusing on embracing the shift towards sustainable mobility by bringing practical solutions, that best meets the customer needs and energy mix of the country towards achieving the national objectives of \Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, ‘Mass Electrification’ and ‘Carbon Neutrality’.