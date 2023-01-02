Toyota Corolla GR likely to make Auto Expo debut, but has a catch

Toyota is set to showcase the Corolla GR hatchback at the Auto Expo, alongside several alternate fuel vehicles and most likely the new Prius as well.

At the upcoming 2023 Auto Expo, Toyota is set to take centre stage with the recently unveiled Innova Hycross and the LC300. However, the Japanese carmaker is taking it up a notch by showcasing the Toyota Corolla GR hatchback for the first time in India.

Toyota Corolla GR – What is it?

The Toyota Corolla GR (Gazoo Racing) – the carmaker’s performance arm – competes with the like of the Honda Civic Type R globally. Based on the standard Corolla hatchback, the GR version is performance-tuned and is on sale globally.

The car’s based on Toyota’s TNGA platform, however, it is more rigid, specially built by Gazoo Racing. The Toyota Corolla GR gets extra welds on the chassis and is also lighter than the standard Corolla hatchback, weighing 1,474kg, thanks to the extensive use of lightweight parts.

The most important aspect of the Corolla GR is the engine, a 1.6-litre three-cylinder turbocharged unit that makes 300bhp and 307Nm of torque with the help of a 6-speed manual gearbox that sends power to all four wheels. The engine gets several updates over the stock engine in terms of an upgraded exhaust that has better flow, a ‘multi-oil jet piston’ cooling system, and larger valves.

In terms of exterior, the Corolla GR gets larger air intakes, flared fenders, air intakes on fenders, a rear diffuser, sportier alloy wheels, a larger grille, and a rear wing. The interior gets a leather-wrapped GR steering wheel, GR badges on the seats, and aluminium pedals.

Well, as interesting as it sounds, the Toyota Corolla GR India launch is not on the cards.

Toyota at the 2023 Auto Expo

Toyota, alongside the above-mentioned Hycross and the LC300, will showcase several alternative fuel vehicles, strong hybrid vehicles, and plug-in hybrids. Toyota has not mentioned a list of vehicles that will be showcased, but we can expect the new Toyota Prius to be showcased as well.