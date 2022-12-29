Tork Motors to unveil new e-motorcycle and updated Kratos R at Auto Expo 2023

After showcasing the first concept e-motorcycle – Tork T6X – in 2016, the company had launched the Kratos and Kratos R at Rs 1.08 lakh and Rs 1.23 lakh, ex-showroom Pune earlier this year.

Pune-headquartered Tork Motors will unveil a new electric motorcycle and showcase a refreshed Kratos R, e-motorcycle at the upcoming Auto Expo Show 2023.

After showcasing the first concept e-motorcycle – Tork T6X – in 2016, the company had launched the Kratos and Kratos R at Rs 1.08 lakh and Rs 1.23 lakh, ex-showroom Pune earlier this year.

The Kratos is powered by a 7.5kW electric motor producing 5.36 hp and 28 Nm while the Kratos R gets a 9kW motor and develops 6 hp and 38 Nm. The e-motorcycles feature a 4kWh Li-ion battery pack and have a claimed range of 180km on single change.

Kapil Shelke, Founder & CEO, Tork Motors, said, “Kratos was just the start of a new era of EV motorcycles. At Tork Motors we have always been progressive in our approach towards designing, developing and manufacturing motorcycles with a clear thought process of having a complete product portfolio which is indigenously based on our uniquely developed motorcycle platform.

We are excited to usher in a new generation of our home-grown products at the Auto Expo 2023. The Kratos motorcycles have won hearts of customers and we are hopeful that our new advancements will also find admiration among an increasing number of customers in India.”

Till date, Tork Motors has sold 328 electric motorcycles, albeit in limited geographies.