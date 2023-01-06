Top electric cars to watch out for at the Auto Expo 2023: Tata Punch, MG Air and more

Here, we take a quick look at EVs that might become the centre of attraction at the Auto Expo 2023.

The Auto Expo 2023 is around the corner following a three-year gap, wherein, EV sales saw a massive growth, surging from 48,149 in 2020-21 to 4,42,901 in 2022-23. Backed by the robust growth in EV sales volumes, a host of OEMs are all set to showcase electric cars at the Auto Expo 2023.

Here, we take a quick look at EVs that might become the centre of attraction at the Auto Expo 2023.

Maruti Suzuki YY8 Concept

The country’s largest car manufacturer is geared up to display its existing portfolio, new launches, and an EV concept to top it all. The company will introduce the all-electric SUV concept, Maruti YY8, which it plans to manufacture with partner Toyota, who will also have its own version of the EV.



Maruti, so far, has been hesitant to enter the EV game but with this future eSUV, the company plans to put its best foot forward when it goes on sale in 2025.

MG Air

The British carmaker will take the wraps off its much-anticipated Air EV. This two-door electric car from MG will be based on its Wuling Air EV, which it manufactures for the Indonesian market.



This 2.9 metre-long hatchback will get features such as twin 10.25-inch screens and a host of connectivity features. Further, it will be equipped with an LPF cell battery and is expected to run between 200-250 kilometres once juiced fully.



This car will be launched later in 2023 and is expected to be priced higher than the newly-launched Tiago EV.

MG 4 and 5 EVs

MG will also put on display the MG 4 electric hatchback, which is already available in several international markets. Further, the company will also showcase the MG 5 to grab the attention of the visitors.

It is an electric MPV that comes equipped with a 61 kWh battery and offers a range of 402 kilometres on a full charge.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric crossover is poised to become the centre of attraction at the Korean carmaker’s hall. The company will be launching the much-anticipated car at the Auto Expo 2023.



The India-spec Ioniq 5 will get a larger 72.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and it is claimed to offer a driving range of 631 km per charge (ARAI-certified).

Hyundai Ioniq 6

The Ioniq 6 electric sedan, which was recently unveiled in the UK, is coming to our shores for the Auto Expo 2023. The company will be showcasing the EV, which is also based on the E-GMP platform used by the Ioniq 5.

BYD Seal

Chinese EV maker BYD, which recently launched the Atto 3 electric SUV for the Indian market, will be showcasing its all-new electric sedan, the Seal at the Auto Expo 2023.

Like the Atto 3, this sedan uses the company’s blade battery technology. The company will also showcase the E6 MPV.

Kia EV9 Concept

The South Korean carmaker is all geared up to showcase its EV9 electric SUV concept, which recently broke cover at the La Motor Show in November.

This e-SUV will be based on the company’s E-GMP platform and is equipped with a 77.4 kWh battery pack.

Tata Punch EV

Tata is leading the EV charge in India with its Tata Nexon EV Prime, Nexon EV Max, Tigor EV, and the recently launched Tigor EV. Now, the company is planning to launch the electric version of the Tata Punch sub-compact SUV later in 2023.

The all-electric Punch will be the first car based on the company’s Sigma platform. There is not much information available about the Punch EV, however, just live Nexon and Tiago EVs, it is expected to get multiple battery pack options.



Tata will also showcase the Curvv and Avinya EV concepts.

Read More : Auto Expo 2023: Electric two-wheelers to watch out for!