Benelli showcases three upcoming motorcycles at the Auto Expo – LFS, LFC, and Dark Flag

The Benelli Group which consists of Benelli itself and Keeway showcased three motorcycles at the Auto Expo – LFC700, LFS 700, and the Dark Flag – with plans to launch them in India around this year’s festive season. The three motorcycles have distinctive design language and will enter a segment currently dominated by Kawasaki.

LFS 700

Showcased under the Benda brand, the LFS 700’s design features a mix of a street naked, a power cruiser, and a flat track racer. The beefy proportions give the Benda LFS 700 a unique identity, and the yellow touches give it sportiness.

The LFS 700 is powered by a 680cc four-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that makes 74 bhp and 67 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The LFS 700 weighs 226 kg and can hold 18-litres of fuel.

LFC 700

The second motorcycle showcased was the LFC 700, designed to look like a power cruiser with a low stance and swept-back handlebars. The motorcycle features USD forks, forward-set footpegs, bar-end mirrors, a 310-section rear tyre, and a dual disc brake set up at the front.

The muscular design wraps around the same 680cc liquid-cooled four-cylinder engine, however, in the LFC, the engine is tuned to deliver 91 bhp and 63 Nm of torque with the help of a manual gearbox. Tipping the scales at 275 kg, the LFC 700 hold 20-litres of fuel.

Dark Flag

The third motorcycle planned for India is an outright cruiser, named the Dark Flag. The motorcycle features a typical cruiser design with a low seat, wide handlebar, forward-set footpegs, alloy wheels, a single headlight, and a massive side-mounted exhaust.

The Dark Flag draws power from a 496cc, liquid-cooled V4 engine that makes 52 bhp and 42 Nm of torque. The cruiser weighs 231 kg, and the tank can hold 16-litres of fuel.