Auto Expo 2023: MG4 electric hatchback to be showcased

MG4 electric hatchback teased ahead of its AUto Expo showcase. Here’s what you need to know about the MG4 electric hatchback.

The upcoming Auto Expo has a host of interesting cars to feature and one among them is the MG4 electric hatchback. MG Motor India has officially teased the electric hatchback, which will be showcased at Hall No: 15 at the upcoming event.

The MG4 electric hatchback is based on the carmaker’s Modular Scalable Platform (MSP) and MG claims that the all-electric hatchback is the most technologically advanced EV.

The MG4 hatchback features a sharp, sleek design with swept-back headlights and large air dams at either side of the bumper. The EV features vertical fog lamps below the traditional headlights and a large MG badge between the headlights where a grille would be in a traditional ICE vehicle.

On sale in the UK, the MG4 features a 64kWh battery pack and a single motor that develops either 164.7 bhp or 198.2 bhp. MG will also launch a more powerful dual motor setup that makes 437 bhp down the line. In terms of range, MG claims 450 km on a full charge.

Standard features in the MG4 include a 10.25-inch colour touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, MG iSMART app connectivity, and the MG Pilot suite driver assistance systems. Optional accessories include heated seats and steering, navigation, a 360-degree camera, and Mobile Phone Bluetooth Key.

Priced at £25,995 (~Rs 24.90 lakh) onwards, the MG4 is available in three trims: SE, SE Long Range, and Trophy Long Range. In terms of the India launch, the MG4 won’t go on sale here, at least at the moment. Instead, MG sells the ZS EV here, priced at Rs 22.58 lakh onwards. MG is also readying to launch the Air EV in India, which will be showcased at the Auto Expo.