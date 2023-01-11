Auto Expo 2023 : MG Hector facelift launched, price starts at Rs 14.73 lakh

The new MG Hector features Level 2 ADAS features, revised design, updated interiors, safety features and more. This flagship SUV from MG is available in 5,6, and 7-seater configurations.

MG Motor India has launched the much-awaited facelifted versions of the Hector and Hector Plus at Auto Expo 2023. This next-gen Hector is available in the price bracket of Rs 14.73 lakh to Rs 22.42 lakh. The Hector Plus, on the other hand, comes with a starting price of Rs 17.49 lakh. The bookings for this SUV are open now.



The next-gen Hector is available in 5 variants – Style, Smart, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro & Savvy Pro.



The SUV retains its 1.5-litre petrol engine, which comes mated to a 6-speed manual, or a CVT automatic gearbox, from its predecessor.

The new MG Hector features Level 2 ADAS features, revised design, updated interiors, safety features and more. This flagship SUV from MG is available in 5,6, and 7-seater configurations.

Talking about the interiors, the Hector 2023 gets a dual-tone argil brown and black theme with a wooden finish. On the exterior side, it gets a massive chrome grille as one of the major updates.

On the ADAS front, the SUV offers 11 features including Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) and Auto Turn Indicators. Furthermore, this SUV gets a 14-inch HD portrait infotainment system, which is the biggest touchscreen infotainment system in India.



Moreover, the Next-Gen Hector now has more than 75 connected features including 100 voice commands. While the commands are mostly in English, it also responds to Hindi and Hinglish as well.

The Next-Gen Hector has also got enhanced safety features which include 6 airbags, a 360-degree HD camera, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Assist Control (HAC), all four-wheel disc brakes, a 3-point seat belt for all seats, electric parking brake (EPB), and front parking sensors.