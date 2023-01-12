Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door makes global debut [Video]

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door made its global debut in India today at the Auto Expo 2023. Bookings for the same are now open and the official launch is likely to take place in May this year.

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car manufacturer, unveiled two new SUVs at the Auto Expo 2023 to fortify its SUV line-up in the country. While one of them is the Fronx, the other SUV is the much-awaited Jimny 5-door. Bookings for the all-new Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door are now open and the official launch is likely to take place in May this year.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Jimny 5-door is a 1.5-litre K-series naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 103 bhp and 134 Nm of peak torque. It’s worth mentioning that the Jimny gets the older K15B motor and not the K15C mill used in the newer Maruti cars. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 4-speed AT with AllGrip Pro 4X4 system for superior off-road capabilities.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door: Features and safety

In terms of features, the all-new Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV gets a 9.0-inch Smartplay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Arkamys speakers, etc. The safety features include six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, hill hold control, hill descent control, reverse parking sensors with camera and many more.

Here’s what the company said:

Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “We are delighted to present two new SUVs today, the new sporty compact SUV FRONX that will set the trend for a shape of new SUVs in the country and the much-awaited JIMNY with its legendry off-road prowess offering an authentic motoring experience both on and off-road. I am confident that both FRONX and JIMNY will be greeted with the same enthusiasm as our much-loved SUVs, Grand Vitara and Brezza.”