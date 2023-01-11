Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki eVX concept electric SUV makes global debut

The all-new Maruti Suzuki eVX is claimed to offer a driving range of up to 550 km per charge and will be launched by 2025.

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car manufacturer, has unveiled its first-ever electric SUV at the Auto Expo 2023. The all-new Maruti Suzuki eVX made its global debut in India today. It is claimed to offer a driving range of up to 550 km per charge and will be launched by 2025. The company has also announced that Suzuki Motor Corporation is committed to invest INR 100 billion for production of BEVs and batteries in India.

Maruti Suzuki eVX electric SUV: Battery and range

The production-spec version of the Maruti Suzuki eVX electric SUV will have a 60 kWh battery pack with a safe battery technology. It is based on an all-new dedicated EV platform and is claimed to offer a driving range of up to 550 km per charge. In terms of dimensions, the eVX will measure 4,300 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width and 1,600 mm in height.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the global premiere of concept electric SUV eVX, Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director and President, Suzuki Motor Corporation, said, “I am delighted to unveil the Concept eVX, our first global strategic EV. We plan to bring it to market by 2025. At the Suzuki Group, addressing global warming is a priority. Here in India, as announced in March last year, we will invest 100 billion rupees in the production of BEVs and their batteries.”

Adding to this, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India said, “For over 4 decades, Maruti Suzuki has been spreading the Joy of Mobility in India and fulfilling the aspirations of millions of Indian families. The Concept eVX is Suzuki’s first global strategic Electric Vehicle, and I am excited that it debuts here in India. It brings exciting urban SUV styling through its sharp design language and as a Battery Electric Vehicle it purposefully reinforces our commitment to environment friendliness and sustainability.”