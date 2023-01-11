2023 Auto Expo live coverage day 1. Here are all the updates from the ongoing Auto Expo 2023 brought to you live, including new car launches from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Kia, Toyota, and more. Get live updates on new vehicle unveils, concept cars, electric vehicles, motorcycles and more.
The biggest motoring show is back after a brief break and in the 16th edition of the Auto Expo, carmakers such as Maruti Suzuki, MG, BYD, Toyota, Kia, Tata Motors, and Hyundai are set to unveil and launch multiple products. The show starts with Maruti Suzuki and here are all the updates.
2023 Auto Expo live updates from day 1
– Unmistakable SUV silhouette: The eVX bears Suzuki’s signature SUV design with aerodynamic silhouette, long wheelbase, shorter overhangs, and optimum ground clearance
– Class leading functionality: With Dedicated EV platform offering safe battery technology, the Concept Electric SUV eVX is designed to offer class leading cabin comfort, convenience & connected features.
Maruti Suzuki has unveiled the EVX electric SUV concept at the 2023 Auto Expo. Designed and developed by Suzuki Motor Corporation, the Concept eVX is underpinned by a ground-up allelectric platform that will spawn a range of future EVs and is powered by a 60kWh battery pack offering up to 550km of driving range.
Maruti Suzuki will invest Rs 100 billion for production of BEVs and their batteries. Maruti Suzuki is minutes away from unveiling its EVX concept which will get 4X4 tech.
Maruti's flex fuel engine can run on E85 fuel ethanol blend. The flex fuel models will be on display at the Auto Expo.
Hisashi Takeuchi speaks at Maruti EV concept unveiling. Says will reduce carbon emissions. Reduce, Reuse and Recycle is what the company will follow.
Hisashi Takeuchi, the Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India takes the stage to address the media and give the welcome speech.
While most of the big names are present at this year's Auto Expo, some have decided to give it a skip such as Mahindra, Royal Enfield, Skoda, Volkswagen, Honda, Renault, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Jaguar Land Rover to name a few.
Maruti Suzuki will be unveiling and launching multiple products, while also displaying several of its products at the Expo. The entire show can be viewed virtually through Maruti Suzuki's exclusive Metaverse called the ExpoVerse.
Maruti Suzuki will start the 16th edition of the Auto Expo and the electric SUV concept is ready to break cover.
Some interesting launches/unveils to watch out for at the 16th edition of the Auto Expo include Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door, Maruti’s concept electric SUV, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Hyundai Creta facelift, Kia Seltos facelift, Kia Carnival, Kia EV9 concept, MG Air EV, MG Hector facelift, Toyota GR Corolla, Tata Punch EV, Tata Safari facelift, BYD Seal EV , and more.
For those wanting more details, here are some quick FAQs
Date: January 11 to 18, 2023, however, the show is open to the public from January 13 to 18, 2023.
Venue: The Auto Expo will be held at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
Timings: The show will take place from 11 AM to 7 PM on weekdays, while on the weekends, it will be open from 11 AM to 8 PM.
The last Auto Expo was held in February 2020 just before the Covid pandemic lock downs were announced. After a skip in 2022, the Indian Auto Expo is back in 2023.
The 2023 Auto Expo is set to begin at 8:30 am sharp, with Maruti Suzuki hosting the first event of the day. Is it a launch? A showcase? The Jimny? Stay tuned.