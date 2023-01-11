Auto Expo 2023: Liger Mobility unveils Liger X and Liger X+ self-balancing e-scooters

The e-scooters are powered by liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery packs built for Indian conditions. The start-up says more than 2 lakh data points are collected each day from each battery, and advanced algorithms ensure thermal safety and predictive maintenance.

Mumbai-based technology start-up Liger Mobility today has unveiled the Liger X and Liger X+, which is claimed to be the world’s first self-balancing electric scooters at the Auto Expo 2023.

The start-ups patented technology christened ‘AutoBalancing’ enables the scooters to balance automatically, significantly enhancing rider safety, comfort and convenience as compared to any other scooter available globally. The Liger X has a range of 60km per charge, while Liger X+ will offer upto 100km range and a top speed of 65kmph. The unique self-balancing tech kicks in at low-speed mode (upto 5kmph) which allows the user to not keep their feet on the ground, in a typical start-stop or crawl traffic scenario.

The e-scooters are powered by liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery packs built for Indian conditions. The start-up says more than 2 lakh data points are collected each day from each battery, and advanced algorithms ensure thermal safety and predictive maintenance. The Liger X comes with an easily detachable battery pack that charges to an optimum under 3 hours, while Liger X+ has a built-in non-detachable battery that charges to an optimum under 4.5 hours. Fast charging options for both variants will be available at an additional cost.

The Liger X comes with a range of upto 60km per charge while the Liger X+ has a 100km range.

Both the e-scooters are 4G and GPS enabled and will come with an app that enables the rider to see the live location of the vehicle, ride history, battery percentage and temperature. The user will also receive smart alerts like tow, accident and service reminders among others.

The Liger X+ also features turn-by-turn navigation and will also enable the user to view phone calls and messages on the scooter’s TFT display.

AutoBalancing tech explained

It goes without saying that the concept comes with huge curiosity for anyone. The start-up says the AutoBalancing technology enables a host of path breaking industry-first features providing an unprecedented riding experience:

Feet on footboard – FootFreeStop to ride stress-free, no matter how bad the traffic

Reverse like a car with ReverseRide – No more backpedalling for reverse

Learner mode – Learn riding a two-wheeler confidently with Learn2Ride – which capitalises on AutoBalancing along with limiting the speed of the vehicle to ensure anyone can learn riding in a controlled and safe manner.

Over-the-air updates (OTA) – Your vehicle keeps getting better with time.

Deliveries by end-2023

Ashutosh Upadhyay, Co-Founder, Liger Mobility said, “Liger Mobility’s team of passionate engineers have worked hard over the last several years to make our AutoBalancing technology for two-wheelers, technically and financially viable. All aspects of Liger X and Liger X+’s AutoBalancing technology, including the hardware and software, have been developed in-house, further underlining India’s ambition, determination and quality of engineering talent.”

Vikas Poddar, Co-Founder, Liger Mobility added, “India is amongst the world’s largest two-wheeler markets by volume and also the most dynamic and diverse. With the government’s thrust towards the adoption of electric vehicles, and the increasing awareness amongst consumers, the electric two-wheeler market is already expanding at an unprecedented pace. Liger X and Liger X+, with the unique AutoBalancing technology, promise to further catalyse this electric revolution.”

In terms of styling the e-scooters have a juxtaposition of strength and style demonstrated with a distinctive design that the company says is inspired by the majestic beast Liger. A contemporary design with a softer body form that exemplifies agility, and signature LED inspired by the eyes exhibits the curiosity of the beast. The design language aims to encapsulate a technologically-sound product.

The Liger X and Liger X+ will be available in five colours – Grey, Polar White, Blue, Titanium and Red. The wait for one to buy the e-scooters will take a while, but the company promises that it will start accepting bookings only closer to the delivery date by end-2023.