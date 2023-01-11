Auto Expo 2023: Kia India unveils EV9 concept electric SUV, new-gen Carnival

The new fourth-generation Kia Carnival has been showcased and it’s likely to be launched in India later this year.

Kia India has showcased a bunch of vehicles at the Auto Expo 2023. The company exhibited the EV9 concept electric SUV and the new-generation Carnival (KA4) at the expo. It is worth mentioning that the Kia EV9 will be the company’s flagship electric vehicle globally. Kia also announced an investment of Rs 2,000 crores in India for EV-related R&D, manufacturing and infrastructure development.

Kia EV9: Battery and range

The Kia EV9 concept gets a 77.4 kWh battery pack and is claimed to offer a driving range of over 500 km per charge. It is based on the company’s new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and measures 4,930 mm in length, 2,055 mm in width and 1,790 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 3,100 mm.

Kia Carnival: Specifications

The new fourth-generation Kia Carnival has been showcased today and it’s likely to be launched in India later this year. It’s christened as the KA4 in global markets and is loaded with features up to the brim. Globally, the Carnival gets a diesel motor and a petrol engine. However, in India, it will continue to get the 2.2-litre diesel engine as the current model.

Here’s what the company said:

Speaking on the occassion, Tae-Jin Park, MD & CEO, Kia India, said, “With the launch of EV6, we started our electrification journey in India and today, with the unveiling of the concept EV9, we are presenting our vision of the future. With KA4, we want to showcase our might in the popular UV segment, offering bold design & capability, safety and luxury, packed in one large Recreational Vehicle.”