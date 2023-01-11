Auto Expo 2023: JBM Auto unveils new electric bus, claims over 1,000 kilometre range

The new range of JBM electric buses will address the growing market requirements,for sustainable, safe, reliable and profitable operations. The company believes that this segment will continue to grow exponentially over the next few years.

JBM Auto, the flagship company of the JMB Group, has unveiled its luxury electric bus, JBM Galaxy, at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023. Further, the company also showcased three new products which will cater to the city, staff, and school segments, thereby expanding its electric bus range.



At present, the company has over 1,000 electric buses running on the roads in over 12 states. The new buses are powered by ‘advanced chemistry’ lithium-ion batteries and the company has claimed a range of over 1,000 kilometres per charge.

Nishant Arya, Vice Chairman, JBM Group said, “This is a momentous occasion for us as we enter the long-range electric luxury coaches segment. This launch completes our product offering in the commercial passenger segment that will contribute to sustainable and efficient public transport across the country.”

Speaking on the features of the new range of electric buses, he said that these “will address the growing market requirements, especially of fleet owners, who are looking for sustainable, safe, reliable and profitable operations. We believe that this segment will continue to grow exponentially over the next few years. We shall also be investing in upgrading our current plants and setting up new plants to cater to growing demand from our customers.”

All the four types of buses are equipped with a series of customisable options and adaptable features. The company has pledged that its fleet of electric buses will clock 1 billion kilometres in the next 3 years.