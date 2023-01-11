Auto Expo 2023: Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV launched at Rs 44.95 lakh

Apart from the launch of the Ioniq 5 EV that will rival the Volvo XC40 Recharge and Kia EV6, Hyundai India showcased the Ioniq 6 electric sedan at the Auto Expo 2023.

The all-new Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV has been launched in India at an introductory starting price of Rs 44.95 lakh, ex-showroom. It will rival the likes of the Kia EV6, Volvo XC40 Recharge, etc.

Hyundai Motor India officially announced the prices of the Ioniq 5 EV at the Auto Expo 2023. The all-new Hyundai Ioniq 5 has been launched in India at an introductory starting price of Rs 44.95 lakh, ex-showroom. This introductory pricing will be valid for the first 500 customers only. Bookings for the same are already open and deliveries are expected to commence soon.

Hyundai Ioniq 5: Battery, range and charging time

The new Hyundai Ioniq 5 gets a 72.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and it is claimed to offer a driving range of 631 km per charge (ARAI-certified). Moreover, with the help of a super-fast 350 kW DC charger, this electric crossover can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes.

Hyundai Ioniq 5: Platform and performance

The Ioniq 5 is based on Hyundai’s new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). It is offered in India in an RWD version and its electric motor develops 214 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. This EV is also equipped with V2L (vehicle-to-load) technology that allows the customers to power electrical appliances up to 3.6 kW from inside and outside the vehicle.

Hyundai India: What else at Auto Expo 2023?

