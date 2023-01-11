Auto Expo 2023: BYD India unveils its electric sedan Seal

BYD Seal will be the third passenger EV released within two years by the carmaker. Like the Dolphin, it also carries the ocean-themed nomenclature in BYD’s EV range.

BYD, the Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer, showcased its luxury electric sedan Seal for the first time in India at Auto Expo 2023. The carmaker has confirmed that Seal will be launched in India by the fourth quarter of 2023, with deliveries beginning in the festive season of 2023.

In terms of dimensions, the Seal measures 4,800mm long, 1,875mm wide and 1,460mm tall. The design language of the luxury sedan cues from the Ocean X concept from 2021 and follows BYD’s ocean aesthetics.

The front of the electric sedan flaunts a glass roof, flush-fitting door handles, four LED DRLs, split headlamp and a LED light bar at the rear.

Talking about the interior, the centre of attraction of BYD Seal is its rotating infotainment touchscreen. Similarly to the Atto 3 SUV and e6 MPV, the BYD Seal also features a rotating 15-inch infotainment display in the centre console, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a head-up display.

BYD Seal has a host of features such as heated windscreen, two wireless charging pads. Additionally, the interior features gloss black inserts, white dashboard trim, and integrated door handles that match the flamboyance of the Atto 3.

The Seal uses BYD’s Blade battery tech, based on BYD’s e-Platform 3.0 and comes with two battery packs – a 61.4kWh unit and an 82.5kWh unit. The former has a claimed range of 550 km, while the latter has a range of up to 700 km on the Chinese light-vehicle test cycle.

The smaller battery can be charged at rates of up to 110kW, while the latter is capable of speeds of up to 150kW. In India, the Seal will be available with a dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrain.

An electric motor mounted on the front axle produces 215 bhp, and one mounted on the rear axle produces 307bhp. Their combined output is 522bhp and they can reach 100kmph in 3.8 seconds.

Besides the Seal, BYD also displays the Atto 3, which costs Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom).