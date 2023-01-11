scorecardresearch

Auto Expo 2023: Atul Greentech unveils two electric three-wheelers

Atul Greentech’s Mobili and Energie electric three-wheelers feature an advanced temperature-controlled BMS, a battery integrated with the vehicle telemetry system, which allows real-time diagnosis of the functioning of the vehicle.

Written by Yash Sharma
Atul Greentech, a subsidiary of Atul Auto, has unveiled two new electric three-wheelers, Atul Mobili and Atul Energie at the Auto Expo 2023. The Mobili is an electric passenger vehicle while the latter is a cargo variant, customised to cater to the transportation demands.

The two three-wheelers will be available in a phase-wise manner, starting from Punjab, Gujarat, and NCR. The company will be manufacturing these EVs at its facilities in Rajkot and Ahmedabad.

It is interesting to note that the Energie commercial vehicle gets a dual lithium-ion battery pack, which, as per the company’s claims, provides 195 kilometres of range. Mobili, on the other hand, offers a range of 110 kilometres.

Vijay Kedia, Director, Atul Auto, said, “With our new electric additions, we aim to be technology leaders and provide intelligent, data-driven last-mile connectivity. Our mission is to introduce revolutionary products that provide superior performance with customer-centric advanced technology.” 

Divya Chandra, Director, Atul Greentech, added “With a focus on improving the range and performance of three-wheelers on Indian roads, both variants are built to provide optimum value for customers and a competitive total cost of ownership.”

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 04:43:24 pm