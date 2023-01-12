scorecardresearch

2023 Auto Expo: Omega Seiki Mobility launches three EVs

Omega Seiki Mobility launches three EVs at the 2023 Auto Expo, M1KA, Muse, and Kraze, priced between Rs 4 lakh and Rs 15 lakh, ex-showroom.

Written by Rajkamal Narayanan
2023 Auto Expo: Omega Seiki Mobility launches three EVs

Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM), launches the all-new SCV OSM M1KA 1.0, India’s first IOT integrated, four-door electric passenger vehicle Muse and the industry’s first air-conditioned ‘Kraze’ at the 2023 Auto Expo. The M1KA 1.0 is a zero-emission, four-wheel small commercial vehicle capable of carrying 1 ton with a range of 200 km. The M1KA 1.0 is priced at Rs 15 lakh, ex-showroom.

The other two products, the OSM Muse and Kraze with an IDC of 150 Kms are priced at Rs 4 lakh and Rs 4.20 lakh ex-showroom respectively. Bookings for SCV and passenger vehicles are now open. Buyers can now pre-book the M1KA 1.0, Muse and Kraze at Rs 99,999, Rs 24,999 and Rs 29,999 respectively. Deliveries of all three electric vehicles will commence in May 2023.

The M1KA is an offering which can be used for multiple applications including courier, goods distribution, e-Commerce and FMCG amongst others. Additionally, Muse and Kraze are the perfect addition to the L5M line-up of the Omega Seiki Passenger Vehicle range.

On the launch, Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman of Omega Seiki Mobility, said, “The Key Highlight of the 16th Edition of Auto Expo is our resolve to showcase green and cleaner technology. OSM has always emphasized continuous innovation and strives to keep its product line one step ahead of the competition.”

He added, “Long-range, innovative and smart electric vehicles are needed in the last-mile delivery and logistics sector to enable dependable and affordable cargo transportation. But this year we also turn our focus to mobility for passengers to come and witness the future of sustainable movement across the globe. M1KA, Muse and Kraze are the truest reflections of our philosophy.”

Omega Seiki M1KA Specs

ModelM1KA 1.0
Length* Width* HeightFlatbed 4730*1670*1960
Wheelbase (mm)3050
Max Speed (km/h)80
Motor TypePermanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
Motor Cooling MethodWater Cooling
Peak Power60/9000
Peak Torque200
Estimated Range200 Kms
Car Charger6.6 KW
Charging Time38.7 kWH
Charging OptionsFast Charging
Front SuspensionMacPherson Independent Suspension
Rear SuspensionNon- Independent Suspension 6 Lead-spring top mounted suspension
BrakeFront disc and rear drum, dual-circuit hydraulic brake
Steering TypeElectric Power Steering

Omega Seiki Muse Specs

ModelMUSE
Vehicle CategoryL5M
Loading Capacity (GVW in kgs)950
Load carrier (CFT)1D + 3P
Vehicle Dimensions (mm)3200*1500*1750
Vehicle Weight (kgs)500
Top Speed (kmph)50
IDC Range (kms)150
Battery Type (Chemistry)NMC
Battery Capacity (kWh)8
Charging Time4
Gradeablity (%)30
Acceleration (Boost Mode)11
Regen at IDC15%
Transmission TypeRigid
Gear Transmission01:10
Front Suspension/ Rear SuspensionTelescopic/ Rigid
BrakesHydraulic

Omega Seiki Kraze Specs

ModelKRAZE
Vehicle CategoryL5M
Loading Capacity (GVW in kgs)1000
Payload (Kgs)500
Vehicle Dimensions (mm)2107*1427*1757
Kerb Weight (kgs)490
Top Speed (kmph)46
IDC Range (kms)150
Battery Type (Chemistry)LFP
Battery Capacity (kWh)10.4
Charging Time (hrs)8
Gradeability (%)10
Acceleration 0 to 25 KM/PH (Sec.)8.2
Transmission TypeElectrical Speed Gears by Controller (3 Gears)
Gear Ratio1:7.25 & 1:14.5
Gear TypePT Gear with differential (Integral)
BrakesDrum brake hydraulically actuated

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 06:06:47 pm