2023 Auto Expo: Omega Seiki Mobility launches three EVs

Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM), launches the all-new SCV OSM M1KA 1.0, India’s first IOT integrated, four-door electric passenger vehicle Muse and the industry’s first air-conditioned ‘Kraze’ at the 2023 Auto Expo. The M1KA 1.0 is a zero-emission, four-wheel small commercial vehicle capable of carrying 1 ton with a range of 200 km. The M1KA 1.0 is priced at Rs 15 lakh, ex-showroom.
The other two products, the OSM Muse and Kraze with an IDC of 150 Kms are priced at Rs 4 lakh and Rs 4.20 lakh ex-showroom respectively. Bookings for SCV and passenger vehicles are now open. Buyers can now pre-book the M1KA 1.0, Muse and Kraze at Rs 99,999, Rs 24,999 and Rs 29,999 respectively. Deliveries of all three electric vehicles will commence in May 2023.
The M1KA is an offering which can be used for multiple applications including courier, goods distribution, e-Commerce and FMCG amongst others. Additionally, Muse and Kraze are the perfect addition to the L5M line-up of the Omega Seiki Passenger Vehicle range.
On the launch, Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman of Omega Seiki Mobility, said, “The Key Highlight of the 16th Edition of Auto Expo is our resolve to showcase green and cleaner technology. OSM has always emphasized continuous innovation and strives to keep its product line one step ahead of the competition.”
He added, “Long-range, innovative and smart electric vehicles are needed in the last-mile delivery and logistics sector to enable dependable and affordable cargo transportation. But this year we also turn our focus to mobility for passengers to come and witness the future of sustainable movement across the globe. M1KA, Muse and Kraze are the truest reflections of our philosophy.”
Omega Seiki M1KA Specs
|Model
|M1KA 1.0
|Length* Width* Height
|Flatbed 4730*1670*1960
|Wheelbase (mm)
|3050
|Max Speed (km/h)
|80
|Motor Type
|Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
|Motor Cooling Method
|Water Cooling
|Peak Power
|60/9000
|Peak Torque
|200
|Estimated Range
|200 Kms
|Car Charger
|6.6 KW
|Charging Time
|38.7 kWH
|Charging Options
|Fast Charging
|Front Suspension
|MacPherson Independent Suspension
|Rear Suspension
|Non- Independent Suspension 6 Lead-spring top mounted suspension
|Brake
|Front disc and rear drum, dual-circuit hydraulic brake
|Steering Type
|Electric Power Steering
Omega Seiki Muse Specs
|Model
|MUSE
|Vehicle Category
|L5M
|Loading Capacity (GVW in kgs)
|950
|Load carrier (CFT)
|1D + 3P
|Vehicle Dimensions (mm)
|3200*1500*1750
|Vehicle Weight (kgs)
|500
|Top Speed (kmph)
|50
|IDC Range (kms)
|150
|Battery Type (Chemistry)
|NMC
|Battery Capacity (kWh)
|8
|Charging Time
|4
|Gradeablity (%)
|30
|Acceleration (Boost Mode)
|11
|Regen at IDC
|15%
|Transmission Type
|Rigid
|Gear Transmission
|01:10
|Front Suspension/ Rear Suspension
|Telescopic/ Rigid
|Brakes
|Hydraulic
Omega Seiki Kraze Specs
|Model
|KRAZE
|Vehicle Category
|L5M
|Loading Capacity (GVW in kgs)
|1000
|Payload (Kgs)
|500
|Vehicle Dimensions (mm)
|2107*1427*1757
|Kerb Weight (kgs)
|490
|Top Speed (kmph)
|46
|IDC Range (kms)
|150
|Battery Type (Chemistry)
|LFP
|Battery Capacity (kWh)
|10.4
|Charging Time (hrs)
|8
|Gradeability (%)
|10
|Acceleration 0 to 25 KM/PH (Sec.)
|8.2
|Transmission Type
|Electrical Speed Gears by Controller (3 Gears)
|Gear Ratio
|1:7.25 & 1:14.5
|Gear Type
|PT Gear with differential (Integral)
|Brakes
|Drum brake hydraulically actuated