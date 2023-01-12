2023 Auto Expo: Omega Seiki Mobility launches three EVs

Omega Seiki Mobility launches three EVs at the 2023 Auto Expo, M1KA, Muse, and Kraze, priced between Rs 4 lakh and Rs 15 lakh, ex-showroom.

Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM), launches the all-new SCV OSM M1KA 1.0, India’s first IOT integrated, four-door electric passenger vehicle Muse and the industry’s first air-conditioned ‘Kraze’ at the 2023 Auto Expo. The M1KA 1.0 is a zero-emission, four-wheel small commercial vehicle capable of carrying 1 ton with a range of 200 km. The M1KA 1.0 is priced at Rs 15 lakh, ex-showroom.

The other two products, the OSM Muse and Kraze with an IDC of 150 Kms are priced at Rs 4 lakh and Rs 4.20 lakh ex-showroom respectively. Bookings for SCV and passenger vehicles are now open. Buyers can now pre-book the M1KA 1.0, Muse and Kraze at Rs 99,999, Rs 24,999 and Rs 29,999 respectively. Deliveries of all three electric vehicles will commence in May 2023.

The M1KA is an offering which can be used for multiple applications including courier, goods distribution, e-Commerce and FMCG amongst others. Additionally, Muse and Kraze are the perfect addition to the L5M line-up of the Omega Seiki Passenger Vehicle range.

On the launch, Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman of Omega Seiki Mobility, said, “The Key Highlight of the 16th Edition of Auto Expo is our resolve to showcase green and cleaner technology. OSM has always emphasized continuous innovation and strives to keep its product line one step ahead of the competition.”

He added, “Long-range, innovative and smart electric vehicles are needed in the last-mile delivery and logistics sector to enable dependable and affordable cargo transportation. But this year we also turn our focus to mobility for passengers to come and witness the future of sustainable movement across the globe. M1KA, Muse and Kraze are the truest reflections of our philosophy.”

Omega Seiki M1KA Specs

Model M1KA 1.0 Length* Width* Height Flatbed 4730*1670*1960 Wheelbase (mm) 3050 Max Speed (km/h) 80 Motor Type Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Motor Cooling Method Water Cooling Peak Power 60/9000 Peak Torque 200 Estimated Range 200 Kms Car Charger 6.6 KW Charging Time 38.7 kWH Charging Options Fast Charging Front Suspension MacPherson Independent Suspension Rear Suspension Non- Independent Suspension 6 Lead-spring top mounted suspension Brake Front disc and rear drum, dual-circuit hydraulic brake Steering Type Electric Power Steering

Omega Seiki Muse Specs

Model MUSE Vehicle Category L5M Loading Capacity (GVW in kgs) 950 Load carrier (CFT) 1D + 3P Vehicle Dimensions (mm) 3200*1500*1750 Vehicle Weight (kgs) 500 Top Speed (kmph) 50 IDC Range (kms) 150 Battery Type (Chemistry) NMC Battery Capacity (kWh) 8 Charging Time 4 Gradeablity (%) 30 Acceleration (Boost Mode) 11 Regen at IDC 15% Transmission Type Rigid Gear Transmission 01:10 Front Suspension/ Rear Suspension Telescopic/ Rigid Brakes Hydraulic

Omega Seiki Kraze Specs