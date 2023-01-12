2023 Auto Expo Live Day 2: Get all the updates, launches, and more in real-time

2023 Auto Expo Day 2: After an action-packed day 1 of India’s biggest motor show, we are back for day 2 to bring you all the highlights, announcements, new vehicle launches, car showcases, and concept car unveils.
Auto Expo Live Day 2
The second day of the Auto Expo will be started by MG India who will be unveiling and showcasing some of their sustainable and new energy vehicles, along with some hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. This will be followed by other big names such as Maruti Suzuki, Isuzu, Benelli, Keeway, and more.
Maruti Suzuki unveiled the eVX electric SUV concept yesterday, however, with a slot today as well, will it be the launch of the much-awaited Jimny? Here are all the updates from day 2 of the 2023 Auto Expo.
Day 2 of the Auto Expo starts!
We are minutes away to bring you all the action from Day 2 of the 2023 Auto Expo. Stay tuned.
Chinese EV maker, BYD revealed the Seal electric sedan at the 2023 Auto Expo yesterday. Here's all you need to know about the stylish sedan.
The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) will be conducting a summit today at the Expo, all about electric vehicles.
Today's event will start at 9:15 am sharp. Stay tuned for all the updates.
Keep your eyes open for these names today:
MG India
Maruti Suzuki
Ultraviolette
SML Isuzu
Sun Mobility
Benelli
Keeway
MG India showcased the MG4 electric hatchback at the Expo, which is sold in the global markets. MG has plans of bringing in more electric vehicles to India, however, this will be a long-term plan.
That was an action-packed day 1 of the Expo and we're back again for day 2! Today's show will start with MG Motor India and their interesting lineup of vehicles.