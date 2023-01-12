2023 Auto Expo Live Day 2: Get all the updates, launches, and more in real-time

2023 Auto Expo live updates: Here’s all the news, updates, new car launches, concepts, and unveils from the second day of the Auto Expo.

2023 Auto Expo Day 2: After an action-packed day 1 of India’s biggest motor show, we are back for day 2 to bring you all the highlights, announcements, new vehicle launches, car showcases, and concept car unveils.

Auto Expo Live Day 2

The second day of the Auto Expo will be started by MG India who will be unveiling and showcasing some of their sustainable and new energy vehicles, along with some hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. This will be followed by other big names such as Maruti Suzuki, Isuzu, Benelli, Keeway, and more.

Maruti Suzuki unveiled the eVX electric SUV concept yesterday, however, with a slot today as well, will it be the launch of the much-awaited Jimny? Here are all the updates from day 2 of the 2023 Auto Expo.

Live Updates