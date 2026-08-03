Less than six weeks after entering the unicorn club, Sarvam AI is set to raise another Rs 700 crore (about $74 million) in an extended Series B round led by AI chipmaker Nvidia, signalling continued investor confidence in the Bengaluru-based startup as it embarks on building one of the world’s largest foundation AI models.

According to an Entrackr report citing regulatory filings, Nvidia will invest about Rs 238 crore ($25 million), while growth equity firm Glade Brook Capital will put in around Rs 190 crore ($20 million) and private equity firm Gaja Capital Rs 95 crore. Indigo Ventures and other investors are also participating in the round.

The fresh capital comes barely a month after Sarvam announced a $234-million Series B round led by HCL Technologies and Bessemer Venture Partners, with continued backing from existing investors Khosla Ventures and Peak XV Partners. That round valued the company at over $1 billion, making it India’s fifth unicorn this year. With the latest infusion, Sarvam’s total funding will rise to nearly $349 million (about Rs 3,334 crore).

The additional capital comes as Sarvam enters the most compute-intensive phase of its roadmap. Last week, co-founders Pratyush Kumar and Vivek Raghavan unveiled plans to launch a trillion-plus parameter AI model within the next six months, aimed at complex coding, cybersecurity and scientific applications.

The model will be trained on a cluster of 10,000 Nvidia Blackwell GPUs, making it one of the largest foundational AI projects undertaken in India. The company also announced that noted AI researcher Devendra Chaplot, a founding member of Thinking Machines Lab and French AI startup Mistral, has joined as an advisor.

Regulatory filings show Sarvam’s board has approved the issuance of 20,244 Series B preference shares and seven equity shares at an issue price of Rs 3,44,570 each to raise Rs 698 crore. While the valuation for the extension has not been disclosed, Nvidia’s participation underscores growing global interest in India’s emerging sovereign AI ecosystem.

The chipmaker has backed several leading AI startups globally and has been expanding its engagement with India’s AI ecosystem through partnerships, infrastructure support and investments.

The fundraising also comes at a time when competition in frontier AI models is intensifying. Over the past few weeks, Chinese companies have unveiled increasingly capable open-weight models, including Moonshot AI’s Kimi-K3 and Alibaba’s Qwen3.8-Max, narrowing the performance gap with leading US models from Anthropic and OpenAI.

Against this backdrop, Sarvam is positioning itself as India’s flagship foundation AI company. Alongside its upcoming large language model, it recently launched new voice and vision models and an upgraded Sarvam 105B model, while expanding its offerings into on-device AI, as it seeks to build a full-stack AI platform.