At a time when access to the world’s most advanced artificial intelligence models is increasingly subject to geopolitical considerations, India’s sovereign AI ambitions received their strongest endorsement yet on Monday.

Sarvam AI, one of the country’s most prominent sovereign AI startups, became the fifth unicorn of 2026, crossing the $1-billion valuation mark after raising $234 million in a Series B funding round led by HCLTech. The funding values the Bengaluru-based company at $1.5 billion and marks one of the largest strategic investments by an Indian technology major in a domestic artificial intelligence venture.

HCL Tech will invest ₹1,427 crore for a 10.46% stake in the company, according to a regulatory filing. The round also saw participation from Bessemer Venture Partners and continued backing from existing investors Khosla Ventures and Peak XV Partners.

The milestone places Sarvam alongside Juspay, Neysa, KreditBee and Skyroot Aerospace as the five startups to attain unicorn status in India this year. But Sarvam stands apart from many of its predecessors. Rather than building a consumer platform or financial marketplace, it is attempting to create the foundational technology infrastructure that could underpin India’s ambitions in artificial intelligence.

The investment comes at a time when countries around the world are increasingly debating technological sovereignty in AI. Concerns over dependence on a handful of foreign AI providers have intensified following restrictions on access to some frontier AI models, reigniting discussions on the need for countries to build their own capabilities across research, infrastructure and deployment.

That makes Sarvam more than just another startup success story. The company is among a small group of Indian firms attempting to build across the entire AI stack—from frontier model research and training infrastructure to enterprise and government applications. It is also among the key beneficiaries of India’s broader sovereign AI push, which seeks to ensure that critical AI capabilities are developed and deployed within the country.

“Our investment in Sarvam marks a significant step towards building India’s trusted and globally competitive AI ecosystem,” said HCLTech CEO C Vijayakumar. The IT services major said it plans to combine Sarvam’s foundational AI research with its own enterprise relationships, engineering talent and software assets to create AI solutions for governments and corporations globally.

The fresh capital will be used to train next-generation frontier models focused on agentic AI, coding and cybersecurity, while expanding access to computing infrastructure. Sarvam’s longer-term ambition is to create a full-stack sovereign AI platform that enterprises and governments can deploy and operate independently.

Founded in 2023 by AI researchers Pratyush Kumar and Vivek Raghavan, Sarvam has emerged as one of the most closely watched names in India’s AI ecosystem. The company has developed multiple foundational models, including Sarvam-105B and Sarvam-30B, designed for multilingual reasoning, document processing and edge deployment. It also offers specialised speech and vision models aimed at Indian languages and enterprise use cases.

Sarvam says its inference platform now processes more than 10 million API calls daily, with usage having tripled in the past three months. Its conversational AI systems handle over two million interactions every day, while its speech models transcribe more than half a million hours of audio each month. The company has also worked with government agencies, including the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, where multilingual voice agents were used to collect and analyse data from millions of farmers.

The startup reported unaudited revenue of ₹45.1 crore for FY26, underscoring that investors are betting less on current earnings and more on the strategic value of building foundational AI capabilities in India.

The deal also highlights an emerging trend in the country’s startup ecosystem. While India’s previous unicorn wave was dominated by e-commerce, fintech and software platforms, the latest entrants increasingly reflect investor interest in deep technology, AI infrastructure and frontier innovation. AI infrastructure startup Neysa became a unicorn earlier this year, and Sarvam’s entry suggests that artificial intelligence is beginning to create its own generation of billion-dollar companies in India.

For HCLTech, the investment provides a front-row seat in one of the most consequential technology shifts of the decade. For India, it may be remembered as the moment corporate capital moved decisively from consuming AI to helping build it.

Highlights chart

India’s Unicorn scorecard 2026

New unicorns in 2026: 5

Total Indian unicorns: 131

Global rank: 3rd, after the US and Chin

Three of the five new unicorns this year—Neysa, Skyroot and Sarvam—are deep-tech plays spanning AI infrastructure, space technology and sovereign AI, suggesting that India’s unicorn creation is moving beyond fintech and consumer internet into frontier technologies