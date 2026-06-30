As businesses move from experimenting with generative AI to deploying it across core operations, experts noted that consulting firms are under pressure to redefine the value they offer. India’s AI services market has already grown to an estimated $10-12 billion, with nearly a quarter of companies moving AI initiatives beyond pilot projects into production, according to Nasscom. At the same time, studies by PwC and other industry bodies suggest that while AI is improving productivity, businesses that combine technology with human expertise and strategic judgment are likely to gain the biggest competitive advantage.

Against this backdrop, Sheetal Kharka, Founder and Principal Consultant of Bien-être Consulting, believes the future of consulting lies not in competing with AI but in using it to strengthen human expertise. She says experience, business judgment and the ability to understand people will remain the industry’s biggest differentiators even as AI automates routine advisory work.

“AI can give you answers, but it can’t teach you resilience, judgment or the ability to read people and situations,” Kharka said. “The future is not AI versus experience. It’s AI amplifying experience.”

She said AI has become a powerful productivity tool, helping consulting firms analyse data faster, improve projections and reduce turnaround times. However, she cautioned that businesses cannot become AI-driven overnight and must combine technology with years of industry expertise.

Sheetal also said leaders must foster collaboration between experienced professionals and younger employees. “The winning formula is not experience versus innovation, it’s experience plus innovation,” she said.

On AI adoption, she noted that sectors such as banking, financial services, technology and media may be ahead of others, but no industry is fully prepared for AI-led transformation. “The bigger risk is for businesses that think they can ignore this shift altogether,” she said.

Beyond consulting, she sees India’s sports economy entering a new growth phase as sponsorships become increasingly data-driven. She believes AI will help brands better understand fan behaviour and measure returns on sponsorship investments.

“The organisations that successfully convert fan engagement into actionable business intelligence will unlock new revenue streams and build more sustainable sports businesses over the long term,” she added.