As artificial intelligence continues to reshape the global cybersecurity landscape, newer technology firms are increasingly challenging established industry players with faster, automated, and intelligence-driven solutions. The shift is becoming more visible as organisations worldwide look for advanced platforms capable of tackling rapidly evolving cyber threats in real time.

In line with this trend, cybersecurity startup Cyble has achieved a major milestone after being named a Challenger in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cyberthreat Intelligence Technologies.

Founded in 2019, Cyble has quickly grown from a dark web monitoring company into a recognised player in the cybersecurity industry. Experts say this rapid rise reflects changing trends in the sector, where AI-driven platforms are helping newer companies compete with long-established firms.

Cyble focused early on building an AI-based platform. Its main AI engine, BlazeAI, helps security teams identify threats, analyse attackers, and respond faster through automated tools and real-time insights.

The company’s portfolio includes several AI-powered cybersecurity solutions. These include Cyble Vision, an AI-native cyber threat intelligence and digital risk protection platform; Cyble Hawk, a proactive cybersecurity investigation platform built for law enforcement and government agencies; and Cyble TIP, which enables organisations to centralise and operationalise threat intelligence for faster detection and response.

Cyble also offers Cyble Titan, an endpoint security platform focused on intelligence-led threat detection and automated incident response, along with Cyble Strato, a cloud security posture management solution designed for complex multi-cloud environments.

Cyble’s presence in over 50 countries also helped strengthen its position. Analysts say a wider global network improves the quality of threat intelligence by helping companies detect cyber threats early across different regions and industries.

Industry experts believe Cyble’s recognition signals a larger shift in the cybersecurity market. AI-powered and cloud-based platforms are making it easier for newer companies to compete with traditional industry leaders.

As cyber threats become more advanced, organisations are increasingly choosing platforms that deliver faster and more practical results rather than relying only on established names in the industry.