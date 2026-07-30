Cognizant, an AI builder and technology services provider, has collaborated with OpenAI to host its first global Codex Hackathon, bringing together 10,000 associates across six Indian cities to build enterprise AI applications using OpenAI Codex, according to an official statement from Cognizant.

The hackathon, themed “Engineering the Frontier,” was held simultaneously in Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Coimbatore and Kochi. Participants attended OpenAI-led masterclasses, collaborated with mentors and developed AI-powered solutions aimed at solving real-world business challenges, the statement mentioned.

According to recent industry studies by McKinsey and Gartner, generative AI is expected to significantly boost software engineering productivity, while enterprises are rapidly increasing investments in AI-assisted coding and application development to improve efficiency and speed up innovation.

“Cognizant is bringing Codex to its workforce at significant scale, giving 10,000 associates across India the opportunity to learn, experiment and build with frontier AI,” Colleen Kapase, Vice President of Strategic Global Partnerships and Ecosystems at OpenAI said.

Rajesh Varrier, President – Global Operations and Chairman & Managing Director, Cognizant India, said the initiative is aimed at strengthening practical AI expertise across the organisation. “For us as an AI Builder, combining human judgment with AI capability is key to closing the gap between AI and enterprise results,” Varrier said. “Hosting a global Codex Hackathon in India is a proud moment. It gives our associates the opportunity to build real fluency with frontier tools like Codex and develop custom AI solutions that deliver value.”

Building on the initiative, Cognizant plans to expand participation to more than 50,000 associates over the coming months.