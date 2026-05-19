Citizens Financial Group, in partnership with Cognizant claims to have reached 1,000 hires at its Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad within one year of its launch. The company is now planning further expansion focused on AI, data, and digital engineering, according to an official statement.

The facility, which opened in 2025, supports the bank’s technology initiatives including cloud modernisation, AI platforms, cybersecurity, and digital product engineering.

“The GCC is a core part of our global engineering engine, with teams in India working side-by-side with our US teams to build and scale AI-driven solutions, modernize our technology platforms, and shape the future of banking,” Michael Ruttledge, Chief Information Officer and Head of Enterprise Technology & Security at Citizens Financial Group said.

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The GCC claims to operate on a fully integrated global model, with teams embedded in key projects contributing to AI-powered solutions for personalisation and client management, modern data platforms for real-time insights, and improved engineering practices for faster and higher-quality delivery.

“The Citizens GCC represents the next generation of global capability centers — where AI, engineering excellence and business integration come together to drive transformation at scale,” Nageswar Cherukupalli, Head of Banking & Capital Markets & Insurance, Cognizant said.

Citizens said India is a strategic location for its operations and plans to continue hiring for AI, cloud, data, and digital engineering roles over the next two years. The company is also supporting talent development initiatives, including a partnership with the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Residential Degree College for Women in Telangana. The program aims to provide digital infrastructure, AI training, and career readiness support to more than 700 female students from underserved communities, the statement mentioned.

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“The first year of the Citizens GCC in Hyderabad marks a significant milestone in advancing innovation and transformation agenda. In a short span, the GCC has emerged as a strategic hub advancing key priorities cloud modernization, AI, cybersecurity and digital engineering,” Sailaja Josyula, SVP, Global Head – GCC Service Line, Cognizant said.