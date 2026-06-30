As concerns over children’s online safety continue to grow, artificial intelligence is increasingly being used to help families and educational institutions identify and respond to digital threats. Against this backdrop, applied AI company ShepHertz has launched SafeAnywhere, an AI-powered digital safety platform designed to protect children across both online and physical environments.

The platform claims to combines AI-driven monitoring, facial recognition and threat detection technologies that the company says have previously been used in enterprise and government applications. It aims to help parents monitor children’s online activity, detect harmful interactions and identify potential risks while allowing age-appropriate access to the internet.

“We spent years teaching machines to protect what enterprises value most. The deeper we went, the harder it became to ignore who needs that protection even more: children,” said Siddhartha Chandurkar, Founder and CEO of ShepHertz. “Today’s online risks are dynamic and constantly evolving. SafeAnywhere is designed to help parents protect and understand their children’s digital lives without turning the internet into a locked door.”

The launch comes amid rising concerns over children’s online exposure. According to UNICEF, nearly one in three internet users worldwide is a child. Meanwhile, a 2026 LocalCircles survey found that one in two Indian parents said their children had encountered inappropriate content or online bullying over the past year.

SafeAnywhere includes three applications for parents and children, offering features such as AI-powered content filtering, cyberbullying detection, screen time management, location tracking, emergency SOS and digital wellbeing insights. The company said the platform provides more than 70 AI-enabled capabilities aimed at identifying behavioural changes and emerging risks before they escalate.

Beyond households, the platform is also being positioned for schools. It combines digital safety tools with AI-powered campus security features such as facial recognition-based attendance, visitor management and CCTV monitoring using existing camera infrastructure.

Highlighting the technology behind the platform, Anuraag Kochhar, Chief Technology Officer at ShepHertz, said, “The internet has evolved far beyond what traditional parental controls were designed to handle. SafeAnywhere uses machine learning and real-time threat detection to identify risks as they emerge while balancing children’s safety, privacy and curiosity.”