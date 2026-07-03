As artificial intelligence (AI) adoption grows across the energy sector, renewable energy companies have a major opportunity to improve productivity, boost asset performance and create long-term business value. However, a new report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) says success will depend on choosing a few high-impact AI projects and scaling them effectively, rather than launching a large number of pilot programmes.

The report, titled “A Real-World Game Plan for AI in Renewable Energy,” highlights that companies can achieve most of AI’s potential by focusing on just 10 to 15 key use cases.

According to the report, AI-powered solutions can support renewable energy companies in areas such as maintenance, workforce planning, asset management and business support functions.

BCG estimates that AI can increase worker productivity by 15% to 25%, while improving energy yield by 1 to 3 percentage points through better asset availability.

The report also says companies can unlock 60% to 70% of AI’s total value by implementing a small number of carefully selected AI applications instead of investing in hundreds of different projects.

With renewable energy companies facing rising costs, policy challenges and market uncertainty, the report stresses that AI investments should be linked to clear business goals.

Commenting on the findings, Umang Shah, Managing Director & Partner, BCG India, said: “AI has the potential to be a significant value creator for the renewable energy sector, but value will come from execution, not experimentation. As investment accelerates, the companies that pull ahead will be those that move beyond pilots and embed AI into the fabric of their operations—improving asset performance, increasing worker productivity, and making better decisions at scale.

The report concludes that the renewable energy sector is moving beyond AI experimentation towards large-scale implementation. It says companies that successfully connect AI capabilities with measurable business outcomes will be better positioned to improve operational efficiency, strengthen asset performance and generate long-term value.