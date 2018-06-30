UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s father admitted in AIIMS post liver ailment

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath’s father Anand Singh Bisht was admitted to All India Institutes of Medical Sciences in Rishikesh today. Bisht is suffering from a liver ailment.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath’s father Anand Singh Bisht was admitted to All India Institutes of Medical Sciences in Rishikesh today. Bisht is suffering from a liver ailment. Earlier on March 16, the CM’s father was admitted to AIIMS with complaints of intestinal obstruction. As per an AIIMS source, he was admitted in the old private ward of the hospital under the department of gastroenterology.

After Yogi Adityanath had won the 2017 UP elections, his father had said that his son was always interested in serving various causes that benefitted people. He added that from the very first he (Adityanath) had this aim of serving the people. He had also said that the responsibility of his son as a CM increased manifold after the BJP’s win in the UP elections and he expected his son to carry out his tasks in a responsible manner.

After his win, Yogi’s family was ecstatic and had revealed that Yogi has always charted a path that is unique and that his immense energy and positive attitude gets him to carry out huge amounts of work without a problem. Yogi Adityanath was selected above a number of high profile candidates like Rajnath Singh, Manoj Sinha, Swatantra Dev Singh, among others to be appointed the new UP chief minister with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party President Amit Shah’s blessing.

Recently, Yogi Adityanath landed in the midst of a controversy upon his refusal to wear a skull-cap offered to him at the mausoleum of poet-saint Kabir in Sant Kabir Nagar. The Chief Minister visited the mausoleum located in Maghar to take stock of preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Thursday on the occasion of the 500th death anniversary of the saint. CM Adityanath’s refusal did not go down too well with the opposition as several leaders alleged that he was dividing the society into religious lines. However, the lone Muslim minister in the UP Cabinet Mohsin Raza jumped to Adityanath’s defence and suggested that religious gurus should restrain from indulging in such acts.