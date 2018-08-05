UIDAI helpline number row: Error on Google’s end, no data breach, says Aadhaar body

“Google has also assured that it will fix this inadvertent error in their next release and stated that the users may, if they wish, can delete the number,” it added.

The UIDAI on Sunday said vested interests used Google’s “inadvertent” act on its helpline number to create fear about Aadhaar data. The UIDAI Issued its statement in wake of reports of an Aadhaar helpline number mysteriously added up in the contact list of some Android smartphone users. “In view of the attempts by few Aadhaar opponents to spread rumours and scare-mongering against Aadhaar in the backdrop of appearance of an old Aadhaar helpline number in mobile phones it may be noted that the Google has clarified that UIDAI’s old contact number 18003001947 was added by it “inadvertently” along with police/fire number 112 in 2014 and has since been continuing through sync mechanism,” UIDAI said.

“Google has also expressed its regret for the same. Google has also assured that it will fix this inadvertent error in their next release and stated that the users may, if they wish, can delete the number,” it added.

UIDAI had earlier clarified and emphasised that it had not asked any agency whatsoever to include its helpline number in the mobile phones, the statement added. Further, UIDAI said it expects Google to look into the matter “which caused confusion in the minds of people against India’s credible identity system and will exercise due care so that such things are not repeated in future.”

The Aadhaar-body further condemned the “vested interests who tried to misuse Google’s “inadvertent” act as an opportunity to spread rumours and go around fear-mongering against Aadhaar.”

UIDAI said that rumours are being floated in social media platforms such as Twitter and WhatsApp that the number has “mysteriously popped up on mobile devices and will be harmful, Aadhaar data has been breached, etc., and therefore, the helpline number should be deleted immediately”.

“This is totally false propaganda and is nothing but scare-mongering against Aadhaar by vested interests trying to exploit Google’s act to spread misinformation about Aadhaar by scaring people,” the UIDAI said.