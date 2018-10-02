UIDAI asks telcos to submit plan for discontinuing eKYC verification based on Aadhaar

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Monday directed telecom operators to submit an exit plan for discontinuing the Aadhaar-based eKYC verification process and establish a mechanism to process subscriber requests to de-link Aadhaar from mobile phone numbers. The action plan has to be submitted by October 15.

“Operators are hereby directed to submit by October 15, 2018, an action plan/exit plan to the Authority for closure of use of Aadhaar based authentication systems which shall include without limitation, the aspects enumerated under Regulation 23 (2) of the Aadhaar (Authentication) Regulations, 20l6,” UIDAI said in a circular to the operators.

In case the UIDAI does not receive any communication to this effect within the stipulated timeline, the authentication services shall be terminated without any further notice, it added.

On September 26, a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court had struck down Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act, which allowed private entities to access Aadhaar data.

The UIDAI also directed the operators to include as part of the plan the mechanism under which subscriber requests for delinking Aadhaar from mobile numbers and to take appropriate action to perform fresh KYC as per the telecom ministry’s approved list of proof of identity and proof of address within six months from the date of such request to avoid deactivation of the mobile numbers.

“All TSPs shall immediately notify their customers the facility of delinking their Aadhaar number and UID token from their database and establish a system to accept and process such requests for delinking,” the circular added.

This means that the operators would have to revert to the previous method of manually collecting the ID proofs, photographs, etc from the subscribers and then reverifying them at the call centre, in case of post paid customers. The process is not only time-consuming, but would also lead to higher costs for the debt-laden industry.