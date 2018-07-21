Tripura launches Aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance system in Secretariat

Introducing the new system, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb asked the government employees and officers to attend their offices on time and complete their assigned task in a time bound manner. (File photo)

An Aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance system was introduced in the Tripura Secretariat on Saturday to maintain employees are in their respective offices in time.

Introducing the new system, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb asked the government employees and officers to attend their offices on time and complete their assigned task in a time bound manner.

“The BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party)-IPFT (Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura) alliance government seriously wants to deliver the best services to the people. For this the state government wishes to complete the works within time by the employees,” he said.

Deb also said that the government is also keen on paperless works to cut cost and time.

“The Aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance would also reduce the paper works and remove the late attendance of employees in their offices,” he added.

A General Administration Department official said that gradually the Aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance would be introduced in the other offices under the state government across the state.