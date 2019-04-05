SC turns down plea challenging Ordinance which allowed voluntary use of Aadhaar for opening bank accounts, obtaining SIM cards

By: | Published: April 5, 2019 11:50 AM

A bench of Justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer said they are not expressing anything on the merits of the case and they would like to have the view of the high court on the issue.

SC turns down plea challenging Ordinance which allowed voluntary use of Aadhaar for opening bank accounts, obtaining SIM cardsSC turns down plea challenging Ordinance which allowed voluntary use of Aadhaar for opening bank accounts, obtaining SIM cards

The Supreme Court Friday refused to entertain a plea challenging the recent Aadhaar Ordinance brought by the Centre and asked the petitioners to approach the high court first with its grievances. A bench of Justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer said they are not expressing anything on the merits of the case and they would like to have the view of the high court on the issue. “We would like to have advantage of view of the high court,” the bench said.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the petitioners, told the bench that it was a matter of national importance as it would have a pan-India effect and the apex court should decided the issue.

The bench, however, allowed the petitioner to withdraw the plea and granted liberty to approach the high court. President Ram Nath Kovind had on March 3 given his assent to the Aadhaar Ordinance that allowed voluntary use of Aadhaar as ID proof for obtaining mobile SIM cards and opening bank accounts.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Aadhar Card
  3. SC turns down plea challenging Ordinance which allowed voluntary use of Aadhaar for opening bank accounts, obtaining SIM cards
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition