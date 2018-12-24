Review petition filed in Supreme Court against its Aadhaar verdict

By: | Published: December 24, 2018 8:26 PM

A review petition was filed in the Supreme Court Monday seeking to re-examine its verdict by which the Centre's flagship Aadhaar scheme was held as constitutionally valid.

Aadhaar verdict, Supreme Court, Aadhaar scheme, Aadhaar Bill, Money Bill, Aadhaar ActSenior advocate Indira Jaising said the review petition has been filed against the September 26 verdict of the five-judge constitution bench which had said there was nothing in the Aadhaar Act that violated right to privacy of an individual.

The review petition has been filed by one Imtiyaz Ali Palsaniya, who had also filed interim applications when the apex court was examining the validity of the Aadhaar scheme.

